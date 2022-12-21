Photos: Powerful 6.4 earthquake causes damage after striking off Northern California coast

A large magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the Northern California coast near Eureka Tuesday morning, causing violent tremors that knocked some homes off their foundations and power outages that affected tens of thousands of people.

The quake struck around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, with its epicenter reportedly just off the coast of Humboldt County — sending shock waves felt as far east as Redding and the Bay Area to the south. The worst-hit area appeared to be around the city of Rio Dell, although damage was reported in several surrounding cities, including Fortuna and Eureka, state and local officials said late Tuesday morning.

Two people, a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old, died “as a result of medical emergencies during and/or just after the earthquake,” the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office announced around noon on Tuesday. No further details have been released about where those people died, or the circumstances of their deaths.

The sheriff’s office also said 11 people were injured, with one person suffering a hip fracture from a fall and another suffering a head injury, though the severity of others’ injuries was not immediately clear. State officials said earlier Tuesday that many injuries appeared to be minor and moderate in the quake region.

It’s an area prone to strong earthquakes, having experienced about 40 magnitude 6 to 7 quakes over the past century, said Cynthia Pridmore of the California Earthquake Authority.

