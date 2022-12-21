Photos: Powerful 6.4 earthquake causes damage after striking off Northern California coast

News
By Jacky
Earthquake damage is seen at Jacqui McIntosh's home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)

A large magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the Northern California coast near Eureka Tuesday morning, causing violent tremors that knocked some homes off their foundations and power outages that affected tens of thousands of people.

The quake struck around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, with its epicenter reportedly just off the coast of Humboldt County — sending shock waves felt as far east as Redding and the Bay Area to the south. The worst-hit area appeared to be around the city of Rio Dell, although damage was reported in several surrounding cities, including Fortuna and Eureka, state and local officials said late Tuesday morning.

Two people, a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old, died “as a result of medical emergencies during and/or just after the earthquake,” the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office announced around noon on Tuesday. No further details have been released about where those people died, or the circumstances of their deaths.

The sheriff’s office also said 11 people were injured, with one person suffering a hip fracture from a fall and another suffering a head injury, though the severity of others’ injuries was not immediately clear. State officials said earlier Tuesday that many injuries appeared to be minor and moderate in the quake region.

It’s an area prone to strong earthquakes, having experienced about 40 magnitude 6 to 7 quakes over the past century, said Cynthia Pridmore of the California Earthquake Authority.

Click here if you can’t view the photo gallery on your mobile device.

Earthquake damage is seen at Jacqui McIntosh’s home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
NAPA Auto Parts store owner Kenny Ransbottom clears earthquake damage at the store in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
NAPA Auto Parts store owner Kenny Ransbottom clears earthquake damage at the store in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage and a red tag warning sign are seen at Jacqui McIntosh's home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Earth early this morning coastline at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage and a red tag warning sign are seen at Jacqui McIntosh’s home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Earth early this morning coastline at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Kyle Chittenden repairs earthquake damage at a friend's home on Wildwood Avenue in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Kyle Chittenden repairs earthquake damage at a friend’s home on Wildwood Avenue in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage is seen at Jacqui McIntosh's home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage is seen at Jacqui McIntosh’s home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Johanna Rodoni, left, talks with NAPA Auto Parts shop owner Kenny Ransbottom as he cleans up earthquake damage in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Johanna Rodoni, left, talks with NAPA Auto Parts shop owner Kenny Ransbottom as he cleans up earthquake damage in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
A home has been labeled yellow as earthquake damage was observed on Wildwood Avenue in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
A home has been labeled yellow as earthquake damage was observed on Wildwood Avenue in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
George Schauer, of Fairfield, brother-in-law of NAPA Auto Parts shop owner Kenny Ransbottom, helps clean up earthquake damage in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. At left is employee Jim Boyd. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
George Schauer, of Fairfield, brother-in-law of NAPA Auto Parts shop owner Kenny Ransbottom, helps clean up earthquake damage in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. At left is employee Jim Boyd. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage is seen at Jacqui McIntosh's home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage is seen at Jacqui McIntosh’s home on Painter Street in Rio Dell, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Vladimir Calugaru and Nikolai Dumbrowski, of InfraTerra, from right, check the structural damage to the 1911 Fernbridge just outside Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck early this morning the coastline at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Vladimir Calugaru and Nikolai Dumbrowski, of InfraTerra, from right, check the structural damage to the 1911 Fernbridge just outside Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck early this morning the coastline at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Structural damage is seen on the closed 1911 Fernbridge, just outside Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Structural damage is seen on the closed 1911 Fernbridge, just outside Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early this morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
People enter the Red Front Store, which received power from a generator, in Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Ferndale and many other communities were without power after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the shoreline near Eureka early this morning hit. . (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
People enter the Red Front Store, which received power from a generator, in Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Ferndale and many other communities were without power after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the shoreline near Eureka early this morning hit. . (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The road has been closed on the west side of the 1911 Fernbridge after structural damage from an earthquake just outside Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the coastline early this morning at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The road has been closed on the west side of the 1911 Fernbridge after structural damage from an earthquake just outside Ferndale, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the coastline early this morning at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More