Photos: Oozing lava draws thousands to Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano

Thousands of awe-struck viewers have been drawn to Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, which has been spewing volcanic ash and debris from the sky and hot lava since it erupted over the weekend.

Anne Andersen was one of several people who blocked a highway near Volcanoes National Park — a makeshift lookout point — to get a glimpse of the eruption.

She said she left her night shift as a nurse on Wednesday to see the spectacle, worried the road would soon be closed.

“It’s Mother Nature showing us her face,” Andersen said, as Mauna Loa spewed gas on the horizon. “It’s quite exciting.”

Another observer, Gordon Brown, said he and his wife had come over from Loomis, California, hoping to be “as near as [they] could get” to the volcano. “And it’s so bright, it just blows my mind,” he said.

Mauna Loa began erupting on Sunday for the first time since 1984, ending the longest dormancy in recorded history.

The night sky over Hawaii’s largest island glowed bright red as clear, hot lava spewed from the top of the volcano. The lava is in the summit and poses no threat to Hawaiians living on the slope for now, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency warned residents on Monday that volcanic gases and fine ash could drift their way.

On Wednesday, the lava slowly tumbled down the slope and was about 10 km (6 mi) away from the highway known as Saddle Road. It wasn’t clear when or if it would cover the road, which runs through ancient lava flows and connects the cities of Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

Mauna Loa rises 13,678 feet (4,169 m) above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April 1984, sending a lava flow within 8 km (5 mi) of Hilo, the island’s largest city.

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution, but also stressed that there are no signs lava will threaten populated areas and it has not issued evacuation orders.

About half of all of Mauna Loa’s recorded eruptions were confined to the summit, the agency said.