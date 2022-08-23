Photos of a young The Block host Scott Cam as he opens up on horrific injuries they suffered

Young tradies impaled on steel bars, broken bones, severed fingers, and his own brother’s bicep run through by a huge stray nail.

These are just some of the ‘terrible’ injuries The Block host Scott Cam witnessed on Australian building sites in his 40-year construction career.

Cam, 59, said work sites were far safer today than earlier in his career as he shared extraordinary pictures of himself dicing with certain death as a young man in an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

‘Construction is quite a dangerous job, 100 years ago people were dying every day and that’s slowly improved,’ he said.

Scott Cam shared this photo of himself working for two weeks on a slate roof five floors up on a block of units in Stanmore with no harness – with certain death if he slipped

Cam said The Block hadn’t had a serious injury to a contestant or one of hundreds of tradies working alongside them in its 16-year history

The veteran tradie said workers like him were ‘a bull at the gate’ and safety wasn’t as much of an issue when he was a young carpenter.

‘There’s a photo of me on a slate roof five floors up on a block of units in Stanmore – I was there for two weeks, no harnesses, no nothing,’ he said.

‘If I slipped I was dead for sure, there was a concrete driveway below.

‘It wasn’t that people didn’t care, but there was a job to be done and you just got on with it.’

Cam’s worst accident was cutting off the top of his finger with a bandsaw, but it was able to be sewn back on again – his brother wasn’t so fortunate and lost his for good.

‘I’m lucky in that I’ve never see anyone die or break their back, but I’ve seen some serious injuries like rebars going through people when they fell over, terrible things,’ he said.

‘I’ve seen plenty of fingers go missing, mine included, and my brother had a six-inch nail through his bicep from a swinging bit of timber. I had to pull it out, too.’

Cam said apprentices and young tradies were the most accident prone as they tended to ‘go too hard’ without the street smarts to avoid danger.

‘Most of your accidents are in the first 10 years of your career, then you get wise. I’ve got 100 stitches on my body but I haven’t had one for years,’ he said.

‘A young apprentice goes hard because he wants to impress the boss. You’ve got to be careful as a boss and look out for them – mine aren’t allowed to use power tools for the first year.

‘I don’t want them to go home to their mum and dad missing a finger, that would be a tragedy.’

Once he was seasoned enough to start his own business, Cam realised workers needed better training and safety standards.

‘I still remember a tragic case in western Sydney back in 2009 when a 19-year-old collapsed and died with heat stroke after installing insulation. It shook me – he hadn’t had any training at all,’ he said.

Cam is proud of The Block’s excellent safety record, where he said injuries were limited to a few stitches, bumps, and bruises. The home improvement series hadn’t had a serious injury in its 16-year history.

The most serious incident was in 2020 when a contestant slipped and fell from a perilous surface after heavy rain.

A source at the time said they tried to carry on working but collapsed and couldn’t move until they were rushed to hospital. They later recovered without serious injury.

Cam credits the show’s safety record to thorough procedures, and more recently the use of iAuditor by Australian firm SafetyCulture.

The mobile phone app allows workers to quickly photograph hazards they spot and alert everyone on site to steer clear until they are fixed.

‘We’ve got 200 people on site and we’re really moving at pace and the amazing thing is we didn’t have any injuries over three months in muddy conditions because everyone was aware of what was around them,’ he said.

‘On a big site you couldn’t do it manually, there’s just too many people but everyone has a phone on them then they know what’s going on – it’s the only way to keep a site like ours safe.

‘We’re really conscious because some of them are non-professionals, we watch them and if they’re doing something wrong we pull them up on it to make sure they don’t injure themselves.’

Cam said Australian building site safety standards were now largely up to scratch, but there were plenty of things bosses and workers could do to improve it.

‘These days there’s a lot of checks and procedures and if the boss says to do something unsafe workers will say no, but in the old days they would,’ he said.

Cam is proud of The Block’s excellent safety record, where he said injuries were limited to a few stitches, bumps, and bruises (pictured with co-host Shelley Craft)

‘There’s always going to be accidents but safety is paramount now, no one wants to see a worker come to work and not go home.

‘Get everyone to do a full safety check of the site every day, make sure there’s no nails sticking out or leads running through puddles or a rail off a scaffold.

‘If you see something, ask “who did this?” and they’ll own up and get embarrassed and not do it again.’

Preventing serious injuries was also critical for the mental health of workers because if they became disabled it would affect their entire quality of life.

Cam knows this first hand from when he was rushed to hospital after his neck ‘gave way’ after decades of wear and tear with a disc ‘blow out’ that crushed a major nerve.

‘I went through that when I hurt my neck, I thought “is that my working life over?” and it was a real mental strain thinking I may not be able to work again, it was really upsetting. At 57 I still had plenty of life left in me,’ he said.

‘I wasn’t even allowed to lift 1kg for eight weeks after the operation, I was lucky a schooner (of beer) only weighs 750g, I’d have been in real trouble.

‘So I’ve seen first hand when an injury can affect a young guy or girl who wants to be physically active (not just at work).’

Cam said there wasn’t an injury on site through the whole three months of filming the current series because the show was fanatical about safety

After the three-hour emergency surgery, Cam described the pain as a ’12 out of 10′, both in his neck and his arm where the nerve was hit.

‘I said to my wife, “you’re going to have to call an ambulance because I’m going to pass out here.” It’s like my arm was on fire. I couldn’t get rid of it,’ he said at the time.

He said the injury should be a wakeup call for young tradies that they needed to look after themselves so they didn’t have a poor quality of life decades later.

“Don’t try to be a hero – as we all were – and carry six sticks of timber. Carry four and just look after your body, and then you can keep working till you’re 60,’ he said.

Despite his career flashing before his eyes just two years ago, Cam planned to keep working in construction even into his 70s if his body held up.

‘I’m 60 this year and I’m physically fit, I’m doing a renovation of my home now because of the mould from all the rain,’ he said.

‘I’ve got at least another decade on the tools. I told my wife recently, we’ve got 20 years of good health left so from January 1, let’s start a 20-year odyssey of living life.

‘I’ll keep going til I can’t anymore because I love it. I reckon I can do 20 years on the tools, and I’ll pull up when my body tells me to.’

No shirts, few hard hats and definitely no harnesses: What construction sites for some of Australia’s biggest projects looked like before safety rules made them a sea of high-vis and traffic cones

Before every Australian construction site was smothered in high-vis vests, orange traffic cones, and crawling speed limits, most workers could have been mistaken for anyone else.

Striking photos from the 1970s and ’80s show construction crews wearing whatever clothes they brought from home – often going shirtless under the hot sun – and scarcely any safety gear.

Far from today’s uniformed gangs visible from space in bright yellow vests and hard hats with young female backpackers directing traffic, occupational health and safety appeared to be barely followed.

A construction crew during a concrete pour on the Western Distributor, which links the western fringe of Sydney City with Rozelle in the inner west. The Distributor, which opened to traffic in stages starting 1972, was intended to be part of the North Western Expressway

A construction worker wearing just a pair of tiny red shorts and a hat carefully walks over the structural foundations of the Casula Bridge, an extension on the South Western Freeway, over the Georges River in Casula, likely looking east towards Moorebank Avenue. The Casula Bridge is a 290m long, seven span steel trough girder and concrete deck bridge

Shots from the building of the Western Distributor in Sydney in the early 1970s showed a worker pouring concrete by gripping a tube while wearing just a pair of gumboots.

A few others had yellow hard hats but many others made do with just bucket hats and jeans or shorts, with some not even wearing shirts.

A photo of the Casula Bridge even showed a man wearing just a very small pair of red shorts and a hat as he walked perilously close to the edge of the unfinished bridge.

A work crew enjoys a break during construction of the Western Distributor, which would link Sydney City to the north western suburbs, ultimately joining the Sydney to Newcastle Expressway. However, due to public protests, these plans were later abandoned and the North Western Expressway never came to be realised

A diver emerges from a pile hole near Pyrmont Bridge in Darling Harbour during the construction of the North Western Freeway, also known as the Western Distributor. Pyrmont Bridge extends over Cockle Bay from Union Street, Pyrmont, to Market Street in the city. The construction consisted of mainly viaduct structures up to 25m high that were cast in place piles, bored to bedrock which were up to 25m below ground level. There were more than 400 piles in this section of the freeway construction, with a few foundations located beyond the original harbour shoreline where rocks were close to the surface. In some locations, buried remains of old wharves and other old structures were encountered. With pile holes filled with water below the surface level, divers were called upon to carry out necessary cleaning and further touching up of the excavated areas. The divers were employed to inspect, clean and seal the sides and bottoms of the sock holes. This cleaning work was carried out using a high pressure water jet to wash down the walls

Construction projects of the time were dominated by powerful unions like the Builders Labourers Federation, which shut down dozens of projects to protect heritage and locals from greedy developers.

One of the most famous ‘green bans’ was to protect 19th Century terrace houses on Victoria Road in Potts Point from demolition by developer Frank Theeman to build apartments.

The bitter campaign waged for years and saw resident’s association president Arthur King kidnapped, journalist Juanita Nielsen murdered, and the union’s NSW branch broken up – but was ultimately successful.

Paving of a section of the M5 South West Motorway that links Casula and Moorebank in Sydney’s south west. Once opened, this road would carry four lanes of freeway traffic between the Hume Highway in Casula to the west and Heathcote Road in Moorebank to the east. It incorporates a bridge over the Georges River, the western end of which can be seen in this image, where concrete is being smoothed over where the bridge rejoins the freeway, just before the Hume