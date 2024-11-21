Photos of a shocking Alan Jones mural in Sydney resurface after the veteran broadcaster was accused of indecent assault

Photos of a mural showing a gagged Alan Jones have resurfaced on social media following explosive allegations of indecent assault and sexual touching.

The satirical artwork was painted on a wall in Sydney’s inner-city Chippendale by street artist Scott Marsh in 2019, in response to a controversial comment by Jones about then-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern .

Jones was broadcasting on Sydney’s 2GB at the time and verbally attacked Ms Ardern following comments she made criticizing Australia’s actions on climate change at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu, an island nation in the South Pacific.

“Here she is preaching about global warming and saying we have to do something about climate change,” Jones said.

“I wonder if (then-Prime Minister) Scott Morrison will be given full instructions to shove a sock down his throat?”

About a week after Jones’ comments, Marsh painted the mural and posted an image with the hashtag #wouldntitbenice.

Following Jones’ arrest on Monday, Marsh reposted the image of his mural and asked, “What took so long?”

The “sock in mouth” incident played a major role in the events leading up to Jones’ retirement from 2GB in 2020.

Photos of a mural showing a gagged Alan Jones have resurfaced on social media following explosive allegations of indecent assault and sexual touching.

Jones is photographed wearing a tangled emerald green ensemble in front of a waiting group of media as he left the Day Street police station on Monday afternoon.

Ms Ardern at the time said she would not provide a response to the comment.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found that Jones breached multiple broadcast codes.

Jones later apologized for his comments, received counseling and also wrote an apology to Ms Ardern.

It comes after Jones, 83, was arrested on Monday at his luxury Circular Quay apartment.

He faces a total of 26 charges relating to alleged indecent assault and sexual touching.

Charges include 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 11 counts of assault with an indecent act, 2 counts of sexually touching another person without consent, 2 counts of common assault.

The youngest alleged victim was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

Jones’ high-profile lawyer, Chris Murphy, said he would defend the charges. He is scheduled to appear in Downing Center Local Court on December 18.