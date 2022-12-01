Photos: Morocco is a landmark in its history thanks to its victory World Cup advancement

Al Thumama, Qatar – Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Hakim Ziyech put Morocco ahead in the fourth minute before Youssef En-Nesyri made it 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, December 1. Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute gave Canada some hope, but otherwise nothing changed. part of the game.

The final whistle sent Morocco players storming onto the pitch to celebrate, while their fans erupted in joy in the stands.

It is the second time in Morocco’s history that they have progressed past the World Cup group stage, the first being in Mexico in 1986.

Meanwhile, Canada returns home without earning any points, as they had done in their only other World Cup appearance, also in Mexico, 36 years ago.