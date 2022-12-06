Photos: Morocco fans celebrate historic World Cup win over Spain

Doha, Qatar – It was ecstasy for Morocco and sheer terror for Spain as the Atlas Lions defeated the former world champions on penalties at Qatar’s Education City Stadium to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in World Cup history.

After Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty, the Moroccan fans cheered beyond words, hugging and jumping with friends and family.

‘I can not believe it. This is one of the most beautiful moments of my life,” 27-year-old Amal Galidi told Al Jazeera. The resident of Fez said that both “Arabs and Africans” will be the “happiest people today”. “God has listened to our prayers,” he proclaimed.

Outside the stadium, hundreds gathered to sing football and national chants, happily posing for the cameras and in no mood to leave. The game felt like a home game for the Atlas Lions, with an overwhelming majority of Spanish fans.

Anass Boumlek, 26, from Marrakesh, said he was “very, very happy”, adding that the win “belongs to everyone”.

“The fans in the stands, the coaches, the players and all the staff, this belongs to everyone,” he said. “We give this victory to everyone…all Arabs, Africans and all other nationalities who have supported us.”

Boumlek, who lives in Doha, said there will be a “party atmosphere” in Morocco and Qatar.