Photos: Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but neither are celebrating

With two lightning fast goals scored in the opening minutes of the second half, Mexico managed to beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, but failed to progress to the last 16 as group rivals Poland achieved the same number of points, but failed to progress to the last 16. had let in one less. goal.

At the start of the game, Saudi Arabia needed a win to advance to the next round, while Mexico’s fate would be decided by the size of their victory and the result of the Poland-Argentina match that was happening at the same time.

After a quiet first 45 minutes, the second half of the match caught fire in the 47th minute with a goal from Mexico’s Henry Martin, followed five minutes later by a blistering free-kick from Mexico’s Luis Chavez.

Mexican fans, who had one eye on the result of the Poland-Argentina match, were thrilled when it looked like their side would advance on yellow cards – but their dreams were shattered when Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsri scored in the 95th minute.

The late Saudi goal wasn’t enough to change their fate, but it did prevent Mexico from advancing, allowing Poland to advance to the next round with a one-goal difference.