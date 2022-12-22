Photos: Humboldt County residents recover from magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Northern California

Rio Dell firefighters respond after Patti Toroni's home caught fire in Rio Dell, California on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)

Residents of Humboldt County were still recovering from a magnitude 6.4 quake that shook the region early Tuesday.

Damage to buildings and homes has been widely reported in the Eel River Valley, and authorities have closed the century-old Fernbridge Historic Bridge along Highway 211 due to cracks in the structure and road surface. That cut off the most conventional route to Ferndale, the town closest to the quake’s coastal epicenter.

A local state of emergency was declared on Tuesday by Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal, and Governor Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency for the county at the state level. The steps pave the way for the region to receive emergency assistance from the state and federal governments, including activation of the State Operations Center, dispatch of the State Office of Emergency Services, and opening access to funds under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

The earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks measuring 3 on the Richter scale.

Rio Dell firefighters respond after Patti Toroni’s home caught fire in Rio Dell, California on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Caltrans workers prepare to repair structural damage to the 1911 Fernbridge, just outside Ferndale, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline early Tuesday morning at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Rob and Rosie Bartosh pass a damaged building as they go to get gas in Fortuna, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
A crumbled smokestack is seen at Shannon Lewis' home on Newburg Road in Fortuna, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Marlene Nunnemaker holds the tape for her husband Fred as they inspect the damage to their building in downtown Fortuna, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the area early Tuesday morning coastline at Eureka. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Ruben Rubina walks past a damaged building in Fortuna, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The old Humboldt Creamery building shows earthquake damage in Loleta, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Bobbi Jo Lewis destroys items from where she works as a hair stylist at JH & Company in Fortuna, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Earthquake damage to Fred and Marlene Nunnemaker's building can be seen in downtown Fortuna, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Jordan Renfer, of Rio Dell, receives water from the Food Bank for Humboldt County and distributes food and water to residents of Rio Dell, California on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
A clock will be stopped at 2:34 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Rio Dell, California. The earthquake hit the coastline near Eureka at that time on Tuesday. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Members of the Humboldt County Food Bank are distributing food and water to residents of Rio Dell, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Joel Botelo removes damaged items from the Dollar Store in Rio Dell, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
Nora Lovell, of the Food Bank for Humboldt County, distributes water to resident John Ireland in Rio Dell, California on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the coastline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
PG&E employees are checking earthquake damage to the old Humboldt Creamery building in Loleta, California, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the shoreline near Eureka early Tuesday morning. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
