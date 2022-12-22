Photos: Humboldt County residents recover from magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Northern California

Residents of Humboldt County were still recovering from a magnitude 6.4 quake that shook the region early Tuesday.

Damage to buildings and homes has been widely reported in the Eel River Valley, and authorities have closed the century-old Fernbridge Historic Bridge along Highway 211 due to cracks in the structure and road surface. That cut off the most conventional route to Ferndale, the town closest to the quake’s coastal epicenter.

A local state of emergency was declared on Tuesday by Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal, and Governor Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency for the county at the state level. The steps pave the way for the region to receive emergency assistance from the state and federal governments, including activation of the State Operations Center, dispatch of the State Office of Emergency Services, and opening access to funds under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

The earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks measuring 3 on the Richter scale.

