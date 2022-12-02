Photos: Heartbreak for Uruguay after World Cup elimination

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay in their 2-0 win over Ghana, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea tagged them into second place in Group H with a win over Portugal.

Ghana, who famously missed extra time in a quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, rejected the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew’s tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay made them pay with their first goal of the tournament when the Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close range on a Luis Suarez shot in the 26th minute. They doubled their lead with a beautiful volley from the Arrascaeta after Suarez was involved again six minutes later.

The win moved Uruguay into third place with four points, tied with South Korea, who broke into the tournament with more goals scored after scoring a late winner in a 2–1 win over Portugal. Ghana finished bottom of the group with three points.