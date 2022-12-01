Home Photos: Germany defeats Costa Rica 4-2, but fails to advance
Categories: News

Photos: Germany defeats Costa Rica 4-2, but fails to advance

Al Khor, Qatar – Despite winning a roller coaster match against underdogs Costa Rica, Germany failed to advance to the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar after Japan stunned Spain in the other Group E match.

Four-time champions Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday, but the victory was bittersweet as they finished third in the group and fell in the group stage for the second time in a row.

In a simultaneous match that took place at the Khalifa International Stadium, Japan shockingly defeated favorites Spain 2-1, allowing both teams to advance at the expense of Germany and Costa Rica.

Related Post
  1. For some fans, World Cup alcohol ban brings relief

    FIFA's decision drew criticism from some visitors, but many Qatari fans, including families, back the…

  2. How a Sydney school flipped its reading and math results

    When headmistress Manisha Gazula started at Marsden Road Public six years ago, she said the…

  3. Premier gives $25,000 of taxpayer funds to Charlie Teo charity

    After the $80,000 surgery, Mikolaj never walked or spoke again in the months before he…

The match started slow with Costa Rica struggling to get off their end and an early goal from German striker Serge Gnabry didn’t help that momentum. However, a lightning-fast second half, which saw the lead traded between the teams, sparked the dreams of Costa Rica fans – until Kai Havertz’s brace and Niclas Fullkrug’s goal at the end of regular time dashed their hopes.

Notably, history was also made in this match when French referee Stephane Frappart became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: advanceCostadefeatFailGalleryGermanyIn imagesMiddle EastnewsphotosQatarQatar World Cup 2022RicasportWorld Cup
14 hours ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

16 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

17 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

17 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

18 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

26 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

28 mins ago