Photos: Germany defeats Costa Rica 4-2, but fails to advance

Al Khor, Qatar – Despite winning a roller coaster match against underdogs Costa Rica, Germany failed to advance to the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar after Japan stunned Spain in the other Group E match.

Four-time champions Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday, but the victory was bittersweet as they finished third in the group and fell in the group stage for the second time in a row.

In a simultaneous match that took place at the Khalifa International Stadium, Japan shockingly defeated favorites Spain 2-1, allowing both teams to advance at the expense of Germany and Costa Rica.

The match started slow with Costa Rica struggling to get off their end and an early goal from German striker Serge Gnabry didn’t help that momentum. However, a lightning-fast second half, which saw the lead traded between the teams, sparked the dreams of Costa Rica fans – until Kai Havertz’s brace and Niclas Fullkrug’s goal at the end of regular time dashed their hopes.

Notably, history was also made in this match when French referee Stephane Frappart became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match.