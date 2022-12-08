Photos: Funky fan fashion turns World Cup into striking spectacle

From colorful wigs and body painting designs to elaborate masks and dresses made from flags, fans from every corner of the world have gone to great lengths to bring their best football party outfits to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The eye-catching spectacle in the stadiums and streets of the host nation accompanied the on-pitch action and created amusement – and in some cases controversy.

Browse our gallery below to see some of the most notable wardrobe choices from supporters of the teams vying for international football’s highest trophy.