Photos: Dutch move to quarter-finals in comfortable win over USA

The Netherlands beat the USA 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ten minutes into the game, Memphis Depay scored with a fantastic shot into the bottom corner, marking the first time the US conceded in open play at this World Cup.

It was also the first time that someone other than winger Cody Gakpo gave the Orange the lead during this tournament.

Team USA scored once but offered little challenge to their opponents, who repeatedly outclassed the Stars and Stripes at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands held a comfortable 2–0 lead at halftime, despite the US having a good start to the game but failing to capitalize on their chances.

Haji Wright of the American team narrowed the difference by scoring after 76 minutes with a nice tap, but Denzel Dumfries, who assisted on the two previous Dutch goals, answered back after a cross from Blind.

The USA was tactically outsmarted by the Dutch team. The USA had more ball possession (59 percent) and shots on target (17 against the Netherlands’ 11). The Netherlands, however, was very happy to absorb the US attacks and force the team to make mistakes.

In the end it was a comfortable victory for the team of manager Louis van Gaal.