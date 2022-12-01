Photos: Croatia is drawn into World Cup 16th and Belgium Out

Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw, sending the “golden generation” of their European rivals out of the tournament with barely a whimper.
The result on Thursday saw Zlatko Dalic’s men qualify in second place in Group F behind Morocco, who defeated already-eliminated Canada 2-1 in the other match to secure first place.
Neither side got a shot on target in a tough first half, and Belgium brought in striker Romelu Lukaku at half-time, but it was Croatia that came alive, with Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric drawing saves from Thibaut Courtois in quick succession.
Lukaku rattled the post on the hour mark with a fierce close range shot as Belgium desperate for the goal to send them through, but Croatia held on to extend their World Cup group stage unbeaten run to six games .
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…
'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…