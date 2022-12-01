Photos: Croatia is drawn into World Cup 16th and Belgium Out

Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw, sending the “golden generation” of their European rivals out of the tournament with barely a whimper.

The result on Thursday saw Zlatko Dalic’s men qualify in second place in Group F behind Morocco, who defeated already-eliminated Canada 2-1 in the other match to secure first place.

Neither side got a shot on target in a tough first half, and Belgium brought in striker Romelu Lukaku at half-time, but it was Croatia that came alive, with Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric drawing saves from Thibaut Courtois in quick succession.

Lukaku rattled the post on the hour mark with a fierce close range shot as Belgium desperate for the goal to send them through, but Croatia held on to extend their World Cup group stage unbeaten run to six games .