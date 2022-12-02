Saturday, December 3, 2022
Sports

Photos: Brazil wins historic 1-0 victory over Cameroon

by Merry
Photos: Cameroon top Brazil in historic 1-0 victory

Lusail, Qatar – Vincent Aboubakar’s header in the second minute of the stoppage meant Cameroon became the first African team to beat five-time champions Brazil.

The Brazilian side, who went into Friday’s encounter at Lusail Stadium without having seen a single shot on target during the tournament, had already secured their place in the next round after victories over Serbia and Switzerland.

Injured Brazilian star Neymar was still recovering, but the star striker was at the game and cheered on his side who face South Korea next in the Round of 16.

Cameroon also inflicted Brazil’s first defeat in the group stage of a World Cup since 1998 when they lost to Norway.

