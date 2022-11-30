Photos: Australia stun Denmark, claim place in World Cup last 16

Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 to secure a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years thanks to a goal from Mathew Leckie in the second half.
It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they have come out of the group stage.
The Socceroos held Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium before stumbling them on a counter-attack in the 60th minute when Leckie charged into Denmark’s end, wrong-footed defender Joakim Maehle and shot low past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand used all the offensive firepower he could muster as he desperately searched for the goals that have eluded his side in Qatar.
But Australia held onto second place in Group D behind France. A second-half goal helped Tunisia beat France, but Australia’s victory over Denmark sealed their exit.
