Photos: Argentina ease past Poland 2-0 and into World Cup last 16

Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages where they face Australia.
Argentina led the standings with six points, while Poland finished second in the group on goal difference at the expense of Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia 2–1.
Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead immediately after the break with a low first shot from a smooth pass, while Julian Alvarez fired past Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2–0.
In the first half, Szczesny was Poland’s hero as he swooped to deny Messi a penalty awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with the Argentine striker’s face.
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…
'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…