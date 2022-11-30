Home Photos: Argentina ease past Poland 2-0 and into World Cup last 16
Photos: Argentina ease past Poland 2-0 and into World Cup last 16

Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages where they face Australia.

Argentina led the standings with six points, while Poland finished second in the group on goal difference at the expense of Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia 2–1.

Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead immediately after the break with a low first shot from a smooth pass, while Julian Alvarez fired past Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2–0.

In the first half, Szczesny was Poland’s hero as he swooped to deny Messi a penalty awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with the Argentine striker’s face.

