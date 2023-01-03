Photography ‘rooted’ in racist history, claims lecture for TfL by group seeking to ‘decolonize’ art

<!–

An art project supported by Transport for London (TfL) claims that photography is rooted in ‘colonial notions’ and has been used for ‘power, control and subjugation’.

The claims will be made in a series of lectures exploring how the use of photography was “informed by white supremacy, anti-blackness and structural racism.”

The program is produced by Black Blossoms, an education group that says it wants to “expand critical and diverse thinking that will decolonize and disrupt Eurocentric art and creative education.”

The course is entitled ‘Uncommon Observations: Photography, Image-making, and the Black Diaspora’ and is taught as part of TfL’s arts program – Art on the Underground.

The lecture is supported by Art on the Underground, TfL’s art program that places government-commissioned works in the underground and stations

The free online course, which will run for four weeks in January, will be taught by black feminist academic Nydia A. Swaby, the Telegraph reports.

Born and raised in the United States, Ms. Swaby is a junior research fellow at the Center for Migration and Diaspora Studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

The course outline on the Art on the Underground TfL website states: ‘Rooted in colonial notions of blackness as otherness, photography – as a tool for surveillance and documentation – has influenced the cultural meanings of blackness historically to the present day.

“In response, black artists have used the camera to upend photography’s colonial legacy and create their own conceptions of blackness, diaspora identity and culture.”

It adds that the four-week course will “explore the relationship between photography, blackness and diaspora from the invention of the photograph in the 19th century to contemporary black photography and image-making.”

In the first lecture of the course, Ms Swaby will ‘explore the use of photography as a technology of power, control and subjugation’.

She will also “examine how colonial documentation of the black experience in Africa and the diaspora was framed by a white gaze, informed by white supremacy, anti-blackness and structural racism.”

This is followed by a lecture on the “social and political significance of black portraiture as a practice of refusal, that is, resisting the gaze by gaining control over how one is captured.”

The lectures are curated and given by Black Blossoms School of Art & Culture.

On its website, it claims it was founded in 2020 to “expand critical and diverse thought that will decolonize and disrupt Eurocentric art and creative education.”

The founder Bolanle Tajudeen at the Subway in 2020 she founded it because “black women faced constant micro-aggressions in the creative industry and I wanted to create a space that centered and affirmed their talents.”

Eleanor Pinfield, head of Art on the Underground, said the project “plays a vital role in public art in London,” the Telegraph reports.

TfL has been contacted for comment.