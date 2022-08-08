Photographs of Donald Trump’s toilets apparently clogged with torn-up paper emerge

Images allegedly depicting Donald Trump’s toilets clogged with shredded scraps of paper have surfaced after the former president denied flushing official documents while in the White House.

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times White House correspondent who followed Trump closely for an upcoming book during his presidency, claimed to have been given photos of presidential notes stuffed in the residence’s restrooms.

The images published by Axios on Monday, two sets of notes were reportedly displayed in the toilets, one of which is said to be in a bathroom in the White House, and the other in an undisclosed location abroad during a foreign presidential trip – although the papers were previously with the hand written than official documents appeared.

One of the torn papers in a pile in the toilet shows the names of the legislators scribbled in capital letters in black pens.

Two names are clearly visible on the paper – Rogers and Stefanik – although the rest of the torn papers are mostly illegible.

It is likely that the names refer to Republican Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama and GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik, a Trump defender.

Trump previously dismissed accusations that he was prone to shredding White House documents when Haberman first tweeted about the alleged incidents in February.

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times White House correspondent who followed Trump closely for an upcoming book during his presidency, claimed to have been given photos of handwritten notes tucked into the bowls

The images published by Axios allegedly show two sets of notes in the toilets, although they do not appear to be official documents.

“Here’s some coverage from the later years of the book: White House staff regularly found papers clogged a toilet, leading staff to believe Trump flushed material he had torn to pieces,” the author said during the promotion of the book. her book trust man which will be released in October.

Trump quickly refuted the claims, declaring the story “categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter to gain publicity for a largely fictional book.”

This sentiment was echoed by his communications manager, who told Axios this week during the photos’ release: “You must be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl are part of your promotion plan.

“We know… there are plenty of people out there who want to make up stories like this to impress the media class — a media class willing to go along with anything, as long as it’s anti-Trump.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Trump’s office for comment.

Trump previously dismissed accusations that he was prone to shredding official documents in February, when Haberman first tweeted the allegations

White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said White House staff would regularly find papers clogging toilet bowls

There is no conclusive evidence that Trump flushed any official documents from the White House or otherwise during his tenure.

But the National Archives, which obtains a full set of all presidential documents and records for safekeeping at the end of each president’s administration, said in February that Trump had sent 15 boxes of documents he “incorrectly” removed from the White House. end of his term of office.

The archives said the treasure “contained items marked as classified national security information.”

A federal law called the U.S. Presidential Records Act requires the retention of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties, and federal prosecutors are now investigating whether Trump misinterpreted classified documents. treated.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said: “President Trump has consistently handled all documents in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Late attempts to question that obvious fact are politically motivated and misguided.”

Trump previously confirmed that he agreed to return certain records to the archives, calling it “a common and routine process.”

The records also alleged that government officials were forced to put together some White House documents for safekeeping after the former president tore them up while in office.

Haberman’s book on Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his time in office will be released in October

Donald Trump yesterday dropped his strongest hint about a possible presidential bid in 2024

It comes as Trump told fellow Republicans this weekend that “the time has come” for him to make a formal announcement as to whether he plans to make another bid for a second term in the White House.

During his nearly two-hour remarks on Saturday, Trump said he believes “people will be very happy” with his decision, noting that America has “lost everything” under Biden’s leadership.

During the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, the former president confirmed that he will make his plans to run for office in the near future.

“It’s certainly not a very long period of time, the time is coming,” Trump said Saturday in response to questions from Fox News.

“I think people will be very happy, our country has never been in such a situation, we have lost everything.”

He argued that the country was facing both domestic and foreign policy crises, and stated that America lost its “prestige” when Biden withdrew US troops from Afghanistan last year.

“Our country has never been this bad,” Trump said.

“They gave away $85 billion worth of equipment, dead soldiers. You still probably have Americans there as hostages. Eventually they will be hostages. There’s never been a time like this.”