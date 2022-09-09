Photographer who captured the last picture of the Queen recalls ‘unposed’ moment with Her Majesty

<!–

The photographer who took the last photo of the Queen in Balmoral said Her Majesty “seemed very happy” and remembered her “unposed” moment alone with the late monarch.

Jane Barlow, a Press Association photographer, was sent to photograph the Queen who received Liz Truss on Tuesday as the newly elected Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.

The photo has now become much more poignant as it last captured the Queen before her death on Thursday, just two days after the photo was taken.

In an interview, Barlow spoke about the moment she took the photo and described her few moments alone with Her Majesty.

The photo was ‘unposed’ and taken just before Liz Truss arrived to meet the Queen after she was elected Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister

Barlow said, “I’ve been sent to Balmoral to cover the royal roster. I was there to photograph the Queen receiving the new Prime Minister, and just before the new Prime Minister arrived in the room, I had a few moments with Her Majesty and then I got that picture.

“When I entered the room with the Queen’s press secretary she had a really good laugh and then moved across the room into position and it took a while while we had to wait for Lizz Truss to be announced so during that short time she commented on the weather .

“She did notice how dark it was outside because the weather had broken in and she seemed in a really good mood.

“Of course she was very vulnerable, but she was very smiley and I got a lot of smiles from her.

“She seemed very happy, very smiley.

Jane Barlow (pictured) is the photographer responsible for taking the last picture of the Queen before her death

“So then Liz Truss is formally announced as she enters the room and she approaches Her Majesty for the handshake and of course I was there to shoot that.

“Of course she greeted Liz Truss with another big smile and at that moment I left the room and those were just my very brief minutes with Her Majesty on Tuesday.”

“It was just a beautiful moment as we waited for those few minutes.

“It wasn’t posed at all, it was just a beautiful natural moment where she just looked up and smiled and now all the more poignant because it’s one of the last pictures taken of her.”

Jane Barlow posted the Queen’s latest photo to her Instagram just two days before she died

Fergus Mutch praised Jane Barlow on Twitter for taking the ‘perfect historic shot of the Queen’s last day of public service’

Barlow posted the image to her Instagram two days ago with the caption: ‘The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.’

Jane Barlow has 15 years of experience photographing both the royal family and politicians.

Fergus Mutch, the Aberdeenshire West SNP candidate for the 2021 Scottish parliamentary election, took to Twitter to praise Barlow for capturing the moment.

He said: ‘Saw @belperbarlow in Braemar last Saturday. She was a little nervous for Tuesday: the Queen, the incoming Prime Minister and herself in the room, taking the picture for the whole world.

It turned out to be a perfect historical record of the Queen’s last day of public service at her beloved home in Balmoral.’