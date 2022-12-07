Photographer Rankin reveals how the late Queen Elizabeth got her way

He famously photographed the late Queen Elizabeth II in the fall of 2001 on the occasion of her Golden Jubilee.

And one of the world’s top photographers, Rankin, 56, told MailOnline he admired the way the monarch could tell him ‘no’ to some of his creative ideas, but in a fun way when he reflected on it three months later. the experience. her death,

It is well documented that Rankin intended to shoot the Queen with a sword in her hand in her throne room, but she refused, saying she did not like her hands.

But Rankin told MailOnline, “I’m not sure if she liked her hands or not, but I think she said in retrospect that she didn’t as a way of being nice without saying ‘no.’

“When the photo came back, the palace rejected one and approved another, but the photo they rejected was the one they ended up using everywhere – with the Union Jack.

“Maybe they rejected it because it was very nationalistic. It may have felt wrong at the time, but it was a great photo. I don’t always think that about my work because I’m very obsessive.

But the Queen said, “I like the stitching on the flag,” and that was her way of saying what flag she wanted me to use, without saying it explicitly.

‘That is an art in itself.’

Rankin has previously said how funny the Queen was during the shoot and how she put him at ease.

And now, after her passing, he said, “I was probably a Republican when I went and by the time I researched and photographed her I was very supportive of her.

“Maybe not a supporter of the whole royal family, but she sure is. She was my queen and I fully respected her as that person.

‘She’s done so much good – and the royal family brings so much good to the country. It’s easy to forget.’

Rankin said he hit himself in the head after having to turn down photographing King Charles when he was a prince.

He said, ‘I was asked to shoot him for the Big Issue, but the dates didn’t pan out. I was also a little hesitant, I wasn’t sure. But ever since then I’ve been beating myself up.

“It wouldn’t have worked because of the data, but I did fascinated by people born into positions they have little choice in.

Turn back time: Rankin said he hits himself in the head after having to turn down photographing King Charles when he was a prince – pictured in November

‘The way people are born into poverty, that fascinates me.’

Rankin has said he’s had good and bad experiences when it comes to how well he connects with the people he’s worked with on shoots.

He said, “Heidi Klum has become a really good friend that I met about 18 years ago. I like really strong people, but because I’m heterosexual, I like strong women.

“She’s lively, sassy, ​​funny. She tries to make me dance all the time.

“It has always been a brother and sister thing with me and Heidi. We just got along, I’m sure she was never attracted to me but I was never like “I really find her attractive”. I just thought she is the funniest best person.

‘I also really like Germans. I don’t know why, there’s a sense of humor that I really like.’

Rankin added; “I also really like Robert Downey. I only met him twice, but I got along with him right away. He had an incredible work ethic both times.

‘I wouldn’t call him a friend, but I adore him. He’s so funny that when he makes a joke, he’s three jokes ahead of you.’

Rankin has teamed up with Vodafone to commission a series of images depicting the many faces of digital exclusion in the UK.

The Faces of Disconnection photo series comes as the brand reaches the milestone of donating connectivity to one million people living in digital exclusion and extends its commitment to helping a total of four million people bridge the digital divide by 2025.

While photography is all about connectivity, Rankin admits he hasn’t clicked with everyone he’s worked with.

“Vinnie Jones is definitely number one when it comes to lack of connectivity,” he admitted.

“I’ve also realized that you just don’t know what happened to someone that morning or that day.

Your first impression of someone can change. I went to meet JK from Jamiroquai, but I didn’t even meet him because something was going on.

“I was like aw***er. The photo we planned didn’t happen and I was pissed about it

“But I always believe in second chances, not chances. If something was a little weird, always try to make it happen again

“I met him again and I was like ‘you’re amazing.’ He has a lot of energy and is connected to me.’

Rankin admits to having an obsessive personality that has both helped his craft and hindered him personally.

He said, “I think about how I would do things differently and tear myself apart, but it doesn’t last long

“I have this really great ability. I don’t know where I get it, I wish I could give it to other people so I can go to sleep and ruminate and I will wake up and have moved on. I never regret the past.

“I think you always have to accept that you did something wrong in that situation, but you have to move on and learn from it.”

Rankin said he was let down by JK from Jamiroquai whom he intended to shoot. He said, ‘I was like a little aw***er. The photo we planned didn’t happen and I was mad about it,” but they later met and he loved him – pictured in 2019

He continued, “I like therapy, I like looking at myself and reflective and saying ‘Okay, you’re not going to do that again.

“Maybe if I didn’t do well or if I dropped the ball on something or if I’ve been in a bad mood. But it’s my job to never be in a bad mood.’

