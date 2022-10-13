Photographer claims young Mike Tyson 'tried to grab my breast' in 1980s, but he says they had sex

Mike Tyson is accused of trying to grab the breast of his longtime photographer in the early 1980s, but instead of denying the allegation, he claims the two had a consensual sexual relationship that started when he was ‘about 17’ and she was in her. mid 20s.

Award-winning photographer Lori Grinker, 65, made her accusation in the foreword to her new picture book, ‘Mike Tyson’, a candid collection of photographs from Tyson’s teenage years to the early 1990s.

‘Mike could be very sweet and gentle when he felt it, and not very sweet or gentle when he wasn’t,’ she wrote of Tyson, now 56. ‘He once tried to grab my breast and then I pushed him away, he got mad and threw my light meter in the snow. He had a somewhat spoiled side, and as a master he got used to getting his way.’

In emails to DailyMail.com, Grinker said Tyson never tried anything like that again and the two continued their professional relationship. She also emphasized that Tyson was just an ‘immature teenager’ at the time.

Tyson’s representatives responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment with a statement: ‘In this day and age, it is unfortunate that Ms. Grinker was not more careful with her words and omitted the fact that she was in a sexual relationship with Mike Tyson, when he was a minor with almost a decade of age difference.’

Grinker has told DailyMail.com that Tyson’s claim is inaccurate.

Grinker made the claim in his new book titled ‘Mike Tyson’, which offers a rare insight into his rise from nervous, shy teenager to heavyweight champion of the world

In a separate email to DailyMail.com, Tyson’s spokesman indicated that the alleged relationship began around 1983: ‘He was about 17 and had a sexual relationship (sic) with her on and off until about 21. He also had sex with her , when he was champion in Atlantic City.’

Although Tyson’s spokeswoman initially described him as a ‘minor’ at the time the alleged sexual relationship allegedly began, she later explained that ‘a minor is generally legally defined as a person under the age of 18.’

If the alleged affair took place when Tyson was 17, it would not have violated New York State’s Consent Law, passed in 1965.

The incident hardly characterizes their time together in the 1980s, which Grinker greatly enjoyed.

The two met when he was a 13-year-old, recently released from a reformatory where he was discovered as a budding boxing prodigy. Tyson had been adopted by trainer Cus D’Amato, who once guided Floyd Patterson to the heavyweight title in the 1960s, and lived in the boxing legend’s Catskill, New York home with other aspiring fighters.

Grinker, a college student at Parson School of Design in New York in 1980, was on a photo assignment that brought her to D’Amato’s Victorian home and gym in the Hudson Valley.

Grinker’s new picture book, Mike Tyson, tells about his life from 1980 to 1990

Mike Tyson, pictured in 1984 when he was just 18 and on his way to becoming the youngest ever heavyweight champion in history. It was during this period that Grinker worked with Tyson

View of American model Beverly Johnson and heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson attending a performance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater

It was there that she first encountered Tyson, before spending much of the next decade shooting him for a variety of publications.

Grinker doesn’t make much of the claim in her book, instead including the anecdote as a way to show the many sides of Tyson, who she also referred to as polite and funny.

As for Tyson’s 1992 rape conviction, Grinker did not offer an opinion on his guilt.

“I was pretty far away from it,” she told DailyMail.com while promoting her new book. ‘I traveled around the world working on war-related stories and other things.

“I just didn’t know,” she continued. ‘I didn’t know if it was true or not. Nobody does anything but the two of them.’

Tyson served three years in an Indiana prison after being convicted of raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington in an Indianapolis hotel room in 1991.