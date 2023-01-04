Photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in Father of the Bride sparks ageing debate

<!–

A conversation about how we age has started online after a woman posted on Twitter about Hollywood images of people in their 40s.

People were shocked at the difference between people aged 45 in the 1990s and now after a California filmmaker posted a photo on Twitter of the movie Father of the Bride 2, dressed in ill-fitting suits and pearl necklaces.

The film franchise, which stars Diane Keaton and Steve Martin as the parents of a 22-year-old Annie, who is going to get married and have a baby, shows the actors people in their mid-40s.

Jessica Ellis, who started the conversation, found out that the characters were 45 years old in the sequel where Annie (Kimberley Williams-Paisley) has a baby at the same time as her mother Nina (Keaton).

People have been talking about the changing face of how a 40-something dresses after a Twitter user pointed out that Steve Martin and Diane Keaton played parents in their mid-40s in the Father of the Bride movie franchise — and their style was very different from how a 40 year-old would dress today

She put a photo of Keaton and Martin in the film and said, “The incredible thing that’s changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45-year-olds looked like.”

She later clarified that she was talking about Nina and George Banks’ characters, rather than the actors themselves.

People were quick to react and joke about how unlikely it is to see a 45-year-old dressing in that style today – especially in a Hollywood movie.

People took to Twitter to comment after Jessica Ellis clarified how Hollywood characters in their 40s shape up

One person said, ‘They wouldn’t style a 45 year old like that today! They’d put someone on a platoon!’

Another person today made a stark comparison to a famous figure in his 40s: Kim Kardashian.

They pointed out that Kim, at 42, is just three years younger than the ages of George and Nina Banks in the Father of the Bride sequel.

Some people commented on the thread to say they remember older generations dressing this way in their 40s when they were growing up.

One person said, “Women I grew up with dress like this — pearls and little sweaters. It’s like the country club and realtor look meet. I refuse to dress like an old person or have those haircuts.’

Another recalled, “My parents gave me a real pearl necklace in high school because I think they thought I’d dress like that one day?”

While many people saw the funny side of the changing face of a 45-year-old’s style, some feared that the same thing would happen to them.

One person complained, “If I wear that much beige at 45, put me in the grave.”

Another said, “What if I told you that skinny jeans, Converse and awesome t-shirt collections are going to be the new Old People wardrobe?”

