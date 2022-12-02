<!–

Charles Spencer has shared a ‘frighteningly beautiful’ photo of Princess Diana’s grave.

The late princess was buried in 1997 at her family home in Althorp House, Northamptonshire, and the tomb was rededicated by the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2017, ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Her brother, the Earl of Spencer, shared a photo Instagramwhich shows a foggy morning on the island in the middle of the Round Oval Lake where his sister is buried.

Royal fans labeled it “frighteningly beautiful” and thanked him for sharing it.

58-year-old Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, is a British peer, author and broadcaster.

He inherited the family seat of the Althorp estate after his father’s death in 1992 and lives there with his third wife, Karen, and their daughter Lady Charlotte.

This latest photo – captioned “Beautiful foggy morning today” – shows the island in the lake on which Diana is buried, with a monument to her visible in the fog.

The late princess was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997, leaving behind her two sons, Princes William and Harry.

One fan wrote that the photo was “mysterious and stunning.”

While another wrote: ‘The lake looks like a painting. So beautiful in the mist, holding its secret beauty for another day.”

A third wrote, “You will feel the loss of your sister more than anyone, but she is safe within the grounds of her childhood home. Gone but never forgotten.’

Charles Spencer also shared a photo of the Althorp family home where he and his sister grew up

Royal fans wrote how beautiful Althorp looked in the misty weather, and some wrote how they missed the deceased princess

It comes after Charles shared a poignant photo of his late sister at their father’s 65th birthday party in early November.

Writing the post online, he noted: “Today is All Souls’ Day – when it is customary to remember the souls of those you love, who have departed: it is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead .

‘A very poignant picture for me from the summer of 1989, when there was a party in Althorp earlier that year to mark my father’s 65th birthday.’

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer shared a poignant photo of the royal family online – days before the release of The Crown’s latest controversial series

It was also revealed earlier this year that Earl Spencer’s former assistant is suing the BBC for using fake bank accounts to secure the famous Diana interview.

The Earl also recently shared a photo of the temple on the Althorp estate, dedicated to the late royal family.

It’s where members of the public can pay their respects to the late princess on the grounds – when the estate is open.