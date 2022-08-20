Photo of Arash Ebrahimi Far emerges as WA Police efforts to extradite him are frustrated

<!–

An alleged drug lord wanted by police has been seen with a sly grin in a photo believed to have been taken in Colombia, where he is hiding.

Western Australian police believe alleged fugitive Arash “The Kid” Embrahimi Far lives in the South American country while still actively involved in returning drugs to the state.

Police efforts to extradite Embrahimi Far back to Western Australia have been frustrated over a lengthy 18-month process.

Officers believe they have evidence to repatriate and prosecute Embrahimi Far, but blame bureaucratic processes in Canberra for delaying them.

The photo of Embrahimi Far smiling for the camera in a t-shirt with a Spanish slogan has further outraged police over his extradition.

‘Incluso en la oscuridad, estás llamado a brillar’, reads the shirt, which directly translates to: ‘Even in the dark you are called to shine.’

It is the alleged drug trafficker’s first sighting since he left Australia.

The paperwork to extradite Embrahimi Far was approved by the State Attorney’s Office in 2021, but remains in the office of Federal Attorney General Mark Dreyfus.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch told the Western Australian Finding Embrahimi Far wasn’t the hard part – bringing him back to Australia was.

“I don’t blame the[Solicitor General’s Department]I actually blame the trial because I say we still have a man continuing his criminal enterprise, and he’s not the only one doing harm from abroad Western Australians.’

‘By going abroad, you can expand that. The process still allows drugs to enter this country as we go through the process of indicting, prosecuting and returning him.”

He said the extradition process would become increasingly important for WA police as crackdowns on drugs and organized crime push criminals out of the state and even abroad.

The newspaper quoted a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Department as saying that extradition cases could take time, depending on the complexity of the request and the cooperation of the country where the alleged person resided.

“It can take anywhere from several months to several years for cases to be finalized, especially if the person appeals at any stage of the legal process,” the spokesperson said.

The spokeswoman said she could not comment on the status of Embrahimi Far’s case.

A WA police spokesperson confirmed that police allege Embrahimi Far is still involved in the distribution of methamphetamine throughout WA.

“It is alleged that he continues to monitor organized crime in Western Australia from an overseas location, presumably Colombia,” he confirmed.

“Methamphetamine is causing significant harm to the community of Western Australia and it is critical that we identify, locate and prosecute all members of the organized crime group, regardless of where they are in the world.”

Anyone with information on Embrahimi Far’s whereabouts is advised to call Call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.