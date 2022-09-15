Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul says NBA ‘fell short in addressing Robert Sarver’s atrocious behavior’

Phoenix Suns security guard Chris Paul was “shocked and disappointed” by the report on owner Robert Sarver’s behavior when he labeled the NBA’s sanctions inadequate.

Sarver, owner of Suns and Mercury, was banned for one year by the NBA and fined $10 million after a league investigation into allegations that he was involved in racism, sexism and bullying.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NBA revealed it discovered Sarver used the N-word at least five times, among other violations from his nearly two-decade tenure as owner of the Suns and WNBA’s Mercury.

In addition to pronouncing the N-word “at least five times,” Sarver has also been accused of language and behavior degrading to female employees, including asking a pregnant employee if she couldn’t perform her duties after becoming a mother. The unidentified woman was told by a team manager to look for a new job and was eventually demoted.

In a statement released by the league, it announced that an independent investigation had concluded that “Mr. Sarver was engaged in behavior that clearly violated general workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies.

Many had expected a punishment similar to that of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was banned from the competition and fined $2.5 million after making racist comments on tape in 2014.

However, despite the revelations, the league has allowed Sarver to maintain his position with the Suns.

Paul took to Twitter to voice the sanctions, believing Sarver should have received a more severe sentence.

He wrote: ‘Like many others, I have read the report. I was and am shocked and disappointed by what I read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and should never be repeated.

“I believe that the sanctions failed to really address what we all agree was horrendous behaviour. My heart goes out to all those affected.’

Paul was also a member of the Clippers during the Sterling controversy and didn’t hesitate to voice his opinion on the situation.

The veteran floor general went so far as to threaten to boycott the season if Sterling remained the owner.

However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed on Wednesday that Sarver was likely to be spared even harsher sanctions by the NBA for his racist, misogynistic and hostile words and actions over an important conclusion from investigators.

The law firm, which spent nearly a year digging into the situation, determined that Sarver’s use of defamation was “not motivated by racial hostility.”

Had that not been the case, Silver indicated, Sarver’s sentence — a one-year ban and a $10 million fine — would have been much harsher.

“It was relevant,” Silver said after the Board meetings.

“I think if they had determined that his behavior was in fact motivated by racial hostility, that would definitely have affected the final outcome here. But they haven’t found it.’

Silver also insisted that contrasts could be made between Sarver’s case and Sterling’s, as he said: “This case is very different. It’s not like one is taped and the other isn’t. … Mr Sarver eventually acknowledged his conduct.’