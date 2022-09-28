Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton reveals he has not spoken to Monty Williams since Game 7 benching

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said he hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since sitting on the bench in a stunning Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in May.

Ayton’s relationship with the Suns may take more work to mend after the team locked him up on a $133 million dollar four-year contract after agreeing the deal the restricted free agent signed with the Indiana Pacers.

The center also got into a fight with coach Williams during the Phoenix Suns final game last season and it looks like the pair have yet to make amends.

The coach downplayed the problem by saying that he usually doesn’t talk to players during the off-season

“I haven’t spoken to him at all since the game,” Ayton told reporters on Tuesday after the team’s first practice of the season.

“I can show him better than I can tell him. It’s life. Nobody cares about the awkwardness of it, it’s about how you perform and what you bring to the table. What has been said has already been said.’

Ayton and Williams had a well-documented blast on the sidelines of Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Ayton ended up playing just 17 minutes, while the Suns lost by 33 points.

The rift between Ayton and the organization widened over the summer when it seemed certain that the 24-year-old center was destined to leave in free agency after the organization repeatedly refused to meet its asking price in contract negotiations.

Ayton would eventually sign an offer form from the Indiana Pacers. The Suns then accepted the offer because he was a restricted free agent, opting to bring Ayton back for the same price he signed for Indiana.

When asked how he feels about still being in Phoenix, Ayton approached the questions with a very matter-of-fact tone.

“If I’m in between those lines, man, I’m working,” Ayton said. “I know I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization on my chest and a name on my back to represent, I’m just here to work.’

Williams tried to downplay the lack of communication between him and his disgruntled starter, saying that he usually doesn’t talk to his players during the off-season, to give them space.

“I think 1-on-1s are always needed between guys I’ve been with for a while,” Williams said. “Some guys need it and some don’t. I will identify that as the season progresses. I’ll talk to everyone like I always do during camp and it won’t be a problem at all.’

Williams went on to say he believes Ayton will be able to put any problems behind him, rather than let them hang around during the season.

“He’s just too good a player, and he’s a good guy,” Williams said. “There are times when you bump your head about certain issues, but that doesn’t define a person as a whole. And I think sometimes those things are just blown out of proportion, and rightly so, if you don’t know all the facts.’