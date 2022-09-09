Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and ‘popping’ sounds are heard

<!–

A Phoenix high school was closed when officers searched the building after a fight broke out and “popping” sounds were heard nearby.

Phoenix Police Department has shut down Central High School, Xavier and Brophy Prep Schools and the nearby Coding Academy after responding to a high school fight Friday, reporting “possible popping noises” in the area.

A video from the school’s courtyard shows students gathering around the fight when panic breaks out when a student yells, “He’s got a gun.”

As the students fled the scene and entered, loudspeakers could be heard warning the students that a lockdown was in effect.

Police reported no injuries and said there was no evidence that the school had been shot at.

Students were released after police confirmed no one was injured or evidence of gunshots

Parents stood outside the side gate of the school waiting for the students to come out

Parents were warned to stay away from the area, which is currently under lockdown while police investigate the incident.

The Phoenix Union School District said all students and staff are safe and told parents to meet their children at Steele Indian School Park.

Police are currently searching the school ‘room by room’ to make sure no one is injured and that everyone can get out safely.

No one has been arrested for the alleged shots.

A student reportedly suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to the shooting.

Dozens of police cars at the school as officers search the building room by room