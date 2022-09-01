Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s company made almost £20 million last year

<!–

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has gone from Fleabag to moneybags after her business made nearly £20 million last year.

The huge windfall would be due to her writing role in the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, which was released in 2021 after months of delays due to the pandemic and a lucrative deal with Amazon.

Her company PMWB Limited was left with a profit of £11 million for the year after paying herself £1.1 million in dividends and relinquishing £2.5 million in corporation tax on the profits.

It means the fortune left in her business is £21.8 million, which is £10 million higher than the previous year and up from just £82,670 just three years ago.

In 2018, Phoebe, 37, was brought in to help write the James Bond film No Time to Die which premiered last September.

In addition to her popular BBC sitcom Fleabag, she was one of the creative forces behind Killing Eve, which became an international success and has now run for four seasons.

With a certain understatement, the financial statements read: “The director believes that the results for the period and the financial position at the end of the year were satisfactory.”

Phoebe is expected to appear in the next Indiana Jones movie due out next year and is also working on a secret project with Amazon that will be released soon.

In April, Donald Glover revealed that PEN15 star Maya Erskine would replace Phoebe in his Mr. and mrs. Smith TV Series… Which Confirms He and Waller-Bridge Had ‘Creative Differences’

Glover, 38, revealed the news during a controversial piece for Interview Magazine, where the actor/writer/producer/director interviewed himself.

The show was first announced in February 2021, starring Glover and Waller-Bridge and Glover co-created the show with Francesca Sloane, but Waller-Bridge retired in early September.

The original report claimed Waller-Bridge had a “different creative vision” for the show than Glover, leading to its departure.

During his self-interview, Glover confirmed that they had “classic creative differences,” but added that he thinks they are still friends.

‘What does it mean to be a friend? I still like her. I guess she still likes me,” Glover said.

After revealing that Erskine will be taking Waller-Bridge’s place, Glover added, “Yeah. She’s cool. It is exciting. I really like the show. I’m writing the final now.’

Glover initially came up with the idea for the reboot and initially brought it to Waller-Bridge, who he co-starred with in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The original report from The Hollywood Reporter last September said both Glover and Waller-Bridge have remained friends and the breakup was “amicable.”

