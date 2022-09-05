Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in a plunging black gown at British Vogue party

<!–

Phoebe Waller-Bridge looked stunning as she attended a British Vogue party with Cartier at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 37, went braless while donning the deep black dress, which hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

Phoebe was joined by her beau, film director Martin McDonagh, 57, at the event as they rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The chic dress had crossed diamond details and the Fleabag star completed the look with a stunning makeup palette.

The stunner wore her dark brown locks in a soft curl as she beamed for the cameras at the swanky bash.

Martin, who has been in a relationship with Phoebe since 2018, cut a neat figure in a dark gray suit for the evening.

The filmmaker, who directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, layered the look over a smart black shirt.

They were joined by fellow Brit Jodie Turner-Smith, 35, who stood out from the crowd in a turquoise dress as he posed for a sizzling photo at the lavish event.

She increased her height with a pair of matching fluffy heels and carried a quirky gold handbag.

Jodie wore several gold chains around her neck and sported a smokey eye makeup look.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.