Phoebe Dynevor holds hands with her sister Hattie during New York trip 

Phoebe Dynevor’s mum Sally shared a sweet photo of the Bridgerton star holding hands with her sister Hattie during a family trip to New York.

The actress, 27, looked effortlessly stylish as she joined her younger sister Hattie, 18, for a bit of sightseeing in the snap shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

She cut a trendy figure in beige wide-leg pants and a fitted white shirt, which she combined with a white jacket tied around her waist.

Phoebe, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix drama, completed her chic ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a black crossbody handbag.

She tucked her dark brown locks under a cream baseball cap and showed off her natural look as she sipped a green smoothie.

The Younger star lovingly held her sister Hattie’s hand as they crossed a road in the Big Apple, where they were joined by their actress mum Sally, 59.

Rarely seen in public, Hattie showed off her sensational sense of style in green wide-leg pants and a brown corset-style strapless top.

She stayed comfortable in a pair of white sneakers and shielded her eyes with round sunglasses, while slung a beige handbag over her shoulder.

Hattie styled her rouge-toned locks in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized her look with a dainty silver chain.

Alongside the photo, their mother Sally – who is married to Tim Dynevor – wrote: “My girls.”

Hattie also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, captioning it, “city.”

Commenting on her sister’s post, Phoebe affectionately wrote, “I love you.”

Sally further documented their trip to New York on Instagram as she shared a photo of herself and Hattie twinning in the same outfit.

She shared two photos of them both wearing the GeeGee Collection gold-stitched jacket and wrote next to the photos: “We absolutely love this beautiful jacket @thegeegeecollection.”

It comes after the family recently enjoyed a family trip to Rome in April where they enjoyed some quality time together.

Sally flew to Italy with her partner Tim, 60, and their two children, and later gave her 110,000 Instagram fans insight into her sightseeing trip.

Sally, who is best known for playing Sally Metcalfe in the ITV soap, looked defeated as she leaned on Tim’s shoulder as she sat on a grand staircase.

The star took some time away from filming as she cut a casual figure in a brown cardigan which she paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Sally beamed as she wore large black sunglasses and kept her belongings close to her in a woven shoulder bag.

Tim, best known as a writer and actor for Emmerdale in 1972, donned a black jacket that he paired with skinny jeans and black sneakers.

The couple married in 1995 and have three children together, but it is unknown if their son Samuel, 25, will join them on their lavish sightseeing trip.

Sally took to her Instagram story and shared a photo from inside the Colosseum as the family enjoyed the sunny blue sky.