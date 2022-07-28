Phoebe Burgess wishes she checked Sam’s phone after he cheated

Phoebe Burgess appeared to put a thinly veiled swipe at her cheating NRL star ex-husband Sam Burgess on her Under the shine podcast this week.

While talking about relationships, Phoebe spoke of jealousy and admitted that she wished she’d checked Sam’s phone during their ill-fated four-year marriage.

Phoebe didn’t explicitly mention Sam’s name, but said she would have saved herself “years of pain” if she hadn’t tried to be the “cool, chill girl.”

Last year, on SAS Australia, former Rabbitohs star Sam, 33, admitted she cheated on Phoebe during their marriage.

Phoebe’s comments came during a conversation on her podcast about open relationships.

‘I want to know something about jealousy, does jealousy play a role?’ began Phoebe.

“I imagine, for me, I remember I always wanted to be the cool girl and was really, “I’m calm, I don’t need to check your phone,” she said

‘Looking back, big f**king mistake! I think I could have saved myself a few years of pain,” she added with a laugh.

But Phoebe said she wanted to trust that Sam was doing the right thing in their marriage.

“But I think I wanted to inhabit the space you were looking for, you don’t own someone, it’s choosing to be with someone and hoping they make that choice back,” she explained.

“I think jealousy can get to the point where it can tear a relationship apart, especially if it’s just in your head or someone gaslights you.”

On SAS Australia, Sam admitted to being unfaithful during his marriage to Phoebe.

“I don’t think I was the best husband sometimes. I embarrassed my wife. I had an affair with a girl, a woman in Melbourne. That’s true,’ he said in tears.

“I was on tour and unfortunately that happened. What would’ve been… it would’ve been a tough place for Phoebe to be.”

While pregnant with their son Billy in late 2018, Phoebe says she’s had multiple tests for sexually transmitted diseases as a result of Sam’s cheating.

She claims she also suffered from Sam’s “drug-induced screaming rage” during the pregnancy.

“These were things I shouldn’t have tolerated in a relationship,” she said The Australian.

“I was still protecting someone who was broken and behaved in such a disgusting way, you know, leading up to my son’s birth, the drugs, the alcohol, parties, the benders, the begging.”

Sam discussed his drug and alcohol abuse on SAS Australia and visited rehab earlier last year.

“I had a lot of personal problems, which made me start drinking and taking drugs,” he said on the show.

Sam and Phoebe split in October 2019, after four tumultuous years of marriage.

They had initially split in December 2018 – shortly after the birth of their son Billy – but reconciled in April, only to end for good six months later.