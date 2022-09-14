Phoebe Burgess steps out after revealing she underwent breast reduction surgery

She surprised her Instagram followers on Tuesday night when she revealed that she had secretly undergone a breast reduction two years ago.

And Phoebe Burgess looked unbelievably chic when she stepped out on Wednesday with her friend and editor-in-chief of The Australian, Claire Harvey, in Sydney.

The 33-year-old podcaster and influencer opted for an unbuttoned navy blue blouse paired with jeans and a black leather blazer for the outing.

Phoebe Burgess looked unbelievably chic as she stepped out with her friend and the editor of The Australian, Claire Harvey, in Sydney on Wednesday after revealing she had undergone a breast reduction.

Wearing items from one of her favorite Australian designers Lee Matthews, Phoebe modeled $460 black cropped jeans and $320 white tassel loafers.

She completed her look with an expensive black leather blazer draped over her shoulders and black designer sunglasses.

Phoebe carried a Bottega Veneta Cassette handbag and kept her short blonde hair loose from her ears.

Phoebe and Claire seemed to be in a good mood as they enjoyed their fun day out

Phoebe and Claire seemed to be in a good mood as they enjoyed their fun day out.

The mother of two shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she had undergone a breast reduction.

Alongside a series of photos from the aftermath of the procedure, she explained that she hid her ample cleavage under her “armpits” for years and wore mini bras before deciding on the surgery.

Phoebe traveled in her brand new SUV from the Southern Highlands for the getaway

‘I’ve had a very personal, but very up and down relationship with my breasts. We are volatile. If we were in a real relationship I would have dumped them years ago,” she began her long caption.

‘But I learned to love, appreciate and even admire them again – when they supported me so graciously and steadfastly during those first months of breastfeeding, with a large supply of milk (the mastitis was not so appreciated) – and I look back on those as our golden years… but in 2020 I made a decision that would change my boobs forever.

“I never said anything about it, not out of shame or even a desire to hide the fact that I had my breasts reduced by surgery, but mostly because I never found it that interesting to anyone but me. And my breasts, obvs.’

She went on to explain that she would be discussing the process in the new episode of her podcast, Under The Gloss.

Phoebe said it was “a choice I made for myself, for myself” and wanted to “celebrate my freedom from the decades of crushing, pushing down, hiding, resenting my chest.”

‘If you think uhh what boobs Phoebe? I had become the master of hiding them,’ she explained.

“The pressure on my neck, my nerves, my injured back increased…. there was a lingering, a mind-numbing, never-ending painful pull…and so I made up my mind. For myself. And I would make it again and again,” she added

Phoebe shared photos of her recovery in her candid post

“Under strategic outfits, I did everything from wrap hacks to the Kim K-lift-and-squish with duct tape — which feels like you’re ripping your own nipples off when you remove them, and of course there was the multiple bra layer system where I wearing a supportive sports bra under a three-size-to-small sports crop designed to flatten (not ideal for deep breathing),’ she wrote.

‘Every bra I owned – and still own – is what the lady at DJs is [David Jones] called ‘The Minimiser’ – no underwire, no padding, and I bought them so tight that my breasts would literally be under my armpits.

“I thought this was all normal. And while I believed wholeheartedly that other women looked beautiful with their bodies, including those with bigger cup sizes than me, I just couldn’t relate to mine,” Phoebe continued.

‘BUT this wasn’t enough for me to surgically alter my body. I recognize that some women wanted bigger breasts. Some were forced to lose theirs. My problems felt superficial. Until the way they looked or felt naked was no longer the only problem I had with them.

Phoebe is mother to son Billy, three, and daughter Poppy, five, who she shares with her ex-husband, NRL star Sam Burgess.