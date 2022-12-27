Phoebe Burgess shares ‘low-key’ Christmas at her parents’ home in the Southern Highlands

Phoebe Burgess has shared intimate family photos of Christmas at her parents’ home in Bowral, New South Wales this year.

The former WAG turned influencer posted photos of her two children, Poppy, five, and Billy, four, as they celebrated in the Southern Highlands.

The photos come just days after former NRL star Sam allegedly failed a roadside drug test on Thursday, and he strongly denied that he had used illicit drugs.

Phoebe Burgess shared her ‘low-key’ Christmas at her parents’ home in Bowral via Instagram, just days after NRL star Sam allegedly failed a roadside drug test. Here with Poppy and Billy

The photos showed Phoebe cuddled up with her children in the living room of her parents’ family home and again at the family pool.

The Vogue star then showed off her father, Mitch, feeding Billy a Christmas cookie alongside an elaborate table of food.

Other snaps showed the kids in the pool with inflatables and playing on a slide and slide in the family’s backyard.

“My favorite kind of classic Aussie Christmas: low-key and 99% by the pool, with a quick exit to the local Christmas carols,” Phoebe wrote.

‘We had a double header this year with our all-inclusive Pre-25 Chrissie Family Luncheon (*in-laws list). And I never want these two to grow up because of the magic this party brings.’

Phoebe also showed the family at church where she said they enjoyed caroling in the morning.

He ended up joking with his son Billy who refuses to smile for photos.

‘Ps, I’ve also made peace with the fact that Billy just won’t ‘smile for the camera’ unless he’s bribed or caught off guard. Merry Christmas to all of you and your precious families.

Ex-husband Sam also enjoyed a low-key Christmas by sharing a photo cuddling up with his soon-to-be girlfriend, Lucy Graham.

The photos showed the couple spending quality time with their younger brothers, Thomas and George Burgess and their families.

Sam allegedly tested positive for cocaine while driving last week.

Burgess denied using illicit drugs after he allegedly failed a random roadside drug test Thursday.

Son Billy was seen sitting at an elaborately dressed table.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership star, who has a record of 35 previous traffic offences, was allegedly driving a BMWx5 when he was stopped by police in Kingsford for a random test.

Police allege that record checks revealed that Burgess had a suspended license.

He allegedly tested positive for cocaine and was taken back to the Maroubra police station for a second round of tests and was later released.

Poppy and Billy were seen on inflatables in the pool.

Burgess denied the allegations and later took a urine sample at an internationally accredited laboratory that he claimed showed no drugs in his system.

“He completely denies any suggestion that he was involved with illicit drugs and we have obtained a urine sample from an internationally accredited laboratory that confirms that he has not used any illicit drugs,” his attorney Brian Wrench said.

Burgess has since issued a statement to Daily Mail Australia, stating that he has not “used, obtained or possessed any illicit drugs”.

“An initial roadside drug test was taken, which came back positive for cocaine,” Burgess said.

‘A court date was issued for driving on a suspended license.’

‘After I was released from the police station, I immediately and voluntarily went to an internationally accredited independent testing center and took a urine test. The urine sample returned a negative result for all illicit drugs.

Poppy was spotted on a backyard slip and slide.

‘I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not used, obtained or possessed any illicit drugs.

‘I have made positive improvements in my life and driving since getting my full license back after a 10 month loss. I have taken road safety courses and since then I have not incurred demerit points or fines.

‘I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy and balanced life.’

Burgess has received a notice to attend court for driving while suspended and will appear in Waverley Local Court on February 15.

He has not yet been charged for the alleged positive drug test.

Sam enjoyed his own low-key Christmas celebration with his family after he allegedly tested positive for cocaine while driving last week. Pictured with Lucy Graham

“Investigations are continuing and police will await the result of a secondary analysis of oral fluids,” a NSW Police statement read.

Results could take several weeks to return.

Before his latest arrest, Burgess had racked up 35 driving offenses since arriving in Australia from the UK in 2010.

Sam broke his silence on the allegations shortly after the news broke.

Most of the previous traffic offenses were on his British licence.

Most recently, he pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his system after he was caught behind the wheel of an unregistered car by highway patrol near Bowral in the Southern Highlands in February last year.

He was on his way to visit his two young children when he was stopped.

Sam (pictured) says he’s clean and sober from drugs, even though he reportedly tested positive for cocaine on a roadside drug test Thursday.

Burgess was later ticketed, given a good behavior bond, and ordered to participate in a traffic violator program. No convictions were recorded.

In March, Burgess was fined $30,000 by the NRL for using illicit drugs and threatening another player in 2018, and driving with traces of cocaine in his system in February 2021 while working for the Rabbitohs off the pitch.

Burgess was acquitted on appeal of intimidating his former father-in-law last year.