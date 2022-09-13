Phoebe Burgess reveals she has had breast reduction surgery

Phoebe Burgess has revealed that she secretly underwent surgery two years ago to reduce the size of her bust.

The 33-year-old podcaster shared the news with her fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Alongside a series of photos from the aftermath of the procedure, Phoebe explained that she spent years hiding her ample cleavage in her “armpits” and wearing mini bras before deciding on the surgery.

‘I’ve had a very personal, but very up and down relationship with my breasts. We are volatile. If we were in a real relationship I would have dumped them years ago,” she began her long caption.

‘But I learned to love, appreciate and even admire them again – when they supported me so graciously and steadfastly during those first months of breastfeeding, with a large supply of milk (the mastitis was not so appreciated) – and I look back on those as our golden years… but in 2020 I made a decision that would change my boobs forever.

“I never said anything about it, not out of shame or even a desire to hide the fact that I had my breasts reduced by surgery, but mostly because I never found it that interesting to anyone but me. And my breasts, obvs.’

She went on to explain that she would be discussing the process in the new episode of her podcast, Under The Gloss.

Phoebe says it was “a choice I made, for myself” and wanted to “celebrate my liberation from the decades of crushing, pushing down, hiding, resenting my chest.”

“Under strategic outfits, I did everything from wrap hacks to the Kim K-lift-and-squish with duct tape — which feels like you’re ripping your own nipples off when you remove them, and of course there was the multiple bra layer system where I wearing a supportive sports bra under a three-size-to-small sports crop designed to flatten (not ideal for deep breathing),” she wrote.

“I thought this was all normal. And while I believed wholeheartedly that other women looked beautiful with their bodies, including those with a bigger cup size than me, I just couldn’t connect with mine,” Phoebe continued.

‘If you think uhh what boobs Phoebe? I had become the master of hiding them,” she explained. ‘Under strategic outfits, I did everything from wrap hacks to the Kim K lift-and-squish with duct tape’

‘Every bra I owned – and still own – is what the lady at DJs is [David Jones] called ‘The Minimiser’ – no underwire, no padding, and I bought them so tight that my breasts would literally be under my armpits,” she said

‘BUT this wasn’t enough for me to surgically alter my body. I recognize that some women wanted bigger breasts. Some were forced to lose theirs. My problems felt superficial. Until the way they looked or felt naked was no longer the only problem I had with them.

“The pressure on my neck, my nerves, my injured back increased…. there was a lingering, a mind-numbing, never-ending painful pull…and so I made up my mind. For myself. And I would make it again and again.”

Phoebe is mother to son Billy, three, and daughter Poppy, five, who she shares with her ex-husband, footballer Sam Burgess.