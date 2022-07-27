Phoebe Burgess reveals how long it’s been since she had sex following her split with husband Sam

Former WAG influencer Phoebe Burgess is navigating the dating game after her acrimonious split from her NRL star husband Sam in 2019.

But on her Under the shine podcast this week, Phoebe, 32, said she hasn’t had sex with anyone “in a very long time.”

She added that she is “high maintenance” in relationships, especially when it comes to texting a significant other.

Phoebe talked about her sex life as she talked to makeup artist Max Sorrento and sex coach Georgia Grace about polyamory and open relationships.

The mother of two, on her way to record the podcast, said she was embarrassed when someone heard her listening to Georgia’s podcast about sex and orgasms for “research.”

“I was listening to your podcast on the way in and heard Georgia’s voice blaring on the radio, and your voice said, ‘People don’t come to me to get tips for ten orgasms a day,'” Phoebe explained.

‘And I was like, ‘It’s research!’ It was one of those moments where I thought, ‘why are we being so weird about sex?’

Laughing, she added: “I felt like saying, ‘It’s okay, I haven’t had an orgasm from anyone in a long time and it’s definitely not about me.'”

Phoebe called herself “high maintenance” when it comes to dating.

“I’m high maintenance, if someone was dating me, not someone hanging out with me, I’m very chill,” she said.

“But I’d like to know when I text, I get a text back. So how do you find time for the three of me?’ She asked Max, who has been in an open relationship.

Phoebe previously confessed on her podcast that after years of not dating, she emerged from her cocoon as a “horny butterfly.”

Phoebe’s ex-husband Sam, 33, appeared on the final season of SAS Australia, where he admitted infidelity to a woman in Melbourne in 2017.

The couple married in 2015 and broke up in late 2018 and resumed their relationship in early 2019.

They broke up permanently on October 2 of that year and later divorced. The former couple share daughter Poppy, four, and Billy, two.

Phoebe told The Daily Telegraph ahead of the podcast’s launch that she plans to share her path back to healing.

“All I’ve been through is this amalgamation of who I am now,” she told the publication.

“There’s something on the other side, I haven’t quite figured it out yet, but that’s the hope I guess, you’re going through life,” she continued.

“I just want them to know it’s not all glamorous. It’s not perfect, but there is life after pain,” Phoebe said of her listeners.