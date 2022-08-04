Phoebe Burgess poses up in a $1,900 outfit – after taking a swipe at ex-husband Sam

She is known for her love of designer fashion.

And on Wednesday, Phoebe Burgess posed proudly in a $1,916 outfit when she attended an Oroton event.

The 32-year-old influencer looked chic in a light blue outfit from the brand.

She shared photos on Instagram of her fun day out, saying her “style batteries are charged.”

“There’s nothing more exciting for me, at 8:30 a.m., than watching @oroton step into his (*huge*) fashion moment,” her post began.

“Thanks for recharging my style batteries – (*ps I fell in love with this baby blue set on the runway months ago and was finally able to wear and own it – yes, it felt just as good as expected.”

Phoebe turned heads on the day in an $849 trench, which she paired with matching $399 pants.

The blonde mother of two was carrying a $399 bag and $269 sunglasses.

It comes after Phoebe revealed she hasn’t had sex with anyone “in a very long time” following her split from husband Sam Burgess.

She added that she is “high maintenance” in relationships, especially when it comes to texting a significant other.

Phoebe talked about her sex life as she spoke with makeup artist Max Sorrento and sex coach Georgia Grace about polyamory and open relationships.

The mother of two, on her way to record the podcast, said she was embarrassed when someone heard her listening to Georgia’s podcast about sex and orgasms for “research.”

“I was listening to your podcast on the way in and heard Georgia’s voice blaring on the radio, and your voice said, ‘People don’t come to me to get tips for ten orgasms a day,'” Phoebe explained.

“And I was like, ‘It’s research!’ It was one of those moments where I thought, ‘why are we being so weird about sex?’

Laughing, she added: “I felt like saying, ‘It’s okay, I haven’t had an orgasm from anyone in a long time and it’s definitely not about me.'”

Phoebe called herself “high maintenance” when it comes to dating.

“I’m high maintenance, if someone was dating me, not someone hanging out with me, I’m very chill,” she said.

“But I’d like to know when I’m texting, I’m being texted back. So how do you find time for the three of me?’ She asked Max, who has been in an open relationship.

Phoebe previously confessed on her podcast that after years of not dating, she emerged from her cocoon as a “horny butterfly.”

Phoebe’s ex-husband Sam, 33, appeared on the final season of SAS Australia, where he admitted infidelity to a woman in Melbourne in 2017.

The couple married in 2015 and broke up in late 2018 and resumed their relationship in early 2019.

They broke up permanently on October 2 of that year and later divorced. The former couple share daughter Poppy, four, and Billy, two.