Phoebe Burgess clutches onto a cherry-flavoured VAPE as she waits for a coffee

She has become quite the glamorous fashion influencer in the past few years following her split with NRL star Sam Burgess.

So it was surprising to see Phoebe Burgess clutching a $30 cherry-flavored disposable vape as she stepped out for coffee in posh Bellevue Hill, Sydney, on Tuesday.

The mother of two, 33, held an IGET Bar vape, which contains 3500 puffs per device, under his iPhone.

It comes after Phoebe got her first tattoo at an event earlier this month.

The former WAG took part in the CAMILLA x Robbie Williams Collaboration alongside MAFS star Cameron Merchant and Imogen Anthony.

Phoebe nervously sat down and prepared for her first tattoo, showing the artist the design she wanted via her phone – a gorgeous rose.

The single mother smiled as she rolled up her dress sleeve as the artist inspected the tiny piece.

He then drew the design on her forearm with a red marker.

Phoebe didn’t seem too phased when the tattoo gun punctured her skin.

The process was over in minutes when the podcast host leaned back to show off a small tattoo of a rose with fine lines.

Phoebe turned heads on the night looking chic in a $900 Camilla pink and black button-through dress.

She paired the look with a bulky white belt and a pair of $1000 black knee-high stiletto boots, also from Camilla.

She flashed her Cartier love bracelets in yellow and white gold, both worth more than $6,450.

Meanwhile, an already heavily tattooed Imogen Anthony sat at the pop-up salon to add another piece to her collection.

The former Big Brother star, who previously dated radio tycoon Kyle Sandilands, took off her Camilla layer to get the ink on the back of her left arm.

She looked confident as she chatted with other partygoers as the tattoo artist prepared her arm for the small design.

The 31-year-old model got the outline of a cowboy hat just above her ‘sad but true’ tattoo, looking very similar to the hats she’s sported in recent racy Instagram posts.

Phoebe’s bravery comes after she revealed she hasn’t had sex with anyone ‘for a really long time’ following her split with husband Sam Burgess.

She admitted that she is ‘high maintenance’ in relationships, especially when it comes to texting a significant other.

Phoebe opened up about her sex life as she spoke to makeup artist Max Sorrento and sex coach Georgia Grace about polyamory and open relationships.

The mum-of-two said on her way to record the podcast she was embarrassed when someone overheard her listening to Georgia’s podcast about sex and orgasms for ‘research’.

‘I was listening to your podcast on the way in and got Georgia’s voice blaring on the radio and your voice said, “People don’t come to me for tips on ten orgasms a day,” Phoebe explained.

And I thought, “that’s research!” It was one of those moments where I thought, “why are we so weird about sex?”

She added with a laugh: “I felt like saying, ‘It’s okay, I haven’t orgasmed from anyone in a really long time, and it’s definitely not about me.’

Phoebe called herself ‘high maintenance’ when it comes to dating.

“I’m high maintenance if someone was dating me, not when someone hangs out with me, I’m very chill,” she said.

‘But I like knowing when I send texts, I get a text back. So how do you find time for three of me?’ She asked Max, who has been in an open relationship.

Phoebe previously admitted on her podcast that she was coming out of her cocoon as a ‘horny butterfly’ after years of not dating.

Phoebe’s ex-husband Sam, 33, appeared on the last season of SAS Australia, where he admitted cheating with a woman in Melbourne in 2017.

The couple married in 2015, separated in late 2018 and resumed their relationship in early 2019.

They separated permanently on October 2 of that year and later divorced. The former couple share daughter Poppy, four, and Billy, two.