Phoebe Bridgers slammed after sharing controversial social media post Queen’s death

Phoebe Bridgers has come under fire from fans who criticized her for sharing a statement saying the late queen’s reign had “stole, violated and traumatized lives.”

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

American singer Phoebe, 28, shared another Instagram post from RISEindigenous, an Indigenous artists’ initiative working to empower and develop Indigenous art and culture, saying: ‘Today we mourn all the stolen, violated and traumatized loves that have been lost. struck and destroyed during the reign of Qween Elizabeth II.

“Today is a relentless reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the scars of colonial genocide, invasion, religious persecution and white supremacy.”

Musician Phoebe herself did not add anything when she shared the message on her social media page.

One person responded to the post, writing on Twitter, “And you’re waiting for her to die to say what you think? How handy…’

Another wrote: ‘I don’t care what she did. She is dead. Let her rest in peace. If you want to criticize her, do it while she’s breathing. Be respectful.’

Another person said, “But they wouldn’t have said this while she was still breathing.”

While another wrote: ‘She tries to be relevant, but unfortunately she failed.’

Another tweeted: “She is trying to wake up but has no concrete facts to present about how the Queen has led to actions that directly caused suffering in people. She has no political power over common law.’

And another social media user protested: “Someone didn’t study history, she did everything she could to always bring peace and serenity after WWII.”

Sir Elton John led a torrent of celebrity tributes to the Queen on Thursday after her death.

The 75-year-old singer – who famously sang at Princess Diana’s funeral and performed a reworked version of his song Candle In The Wind – took to his Instagram account to mourn the passing of the British monarch at the age of 96.

Tribute: Music icon Sir Elton John, 75, said he will ‘miss her very much’ after the Queen’s historic 70-year reign as a number of stars paid tribute this week

The musician wrote: ‘Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Stephen Fry joined the flood of famous faces paying tribute to Her Majesty by saying he was in tears at the news that Britain’s longest serving monarch had died at her home in Balmoral.

The 65-year-old comedian and actor posted on Twitter: ‘Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heaven. Bless my soul. Oh sir. damn. I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Stupid actually. Oh dear.’

Former England footballer Gary Lineker, 61, tweeted: ‘What a terribly sad day. Her Majesty the Queen has passed away. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comfort that is always present in the lives of most of us. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.’

All the stars: Victoria Beckham and Mick Jagger were among the stars who took to social media to pay tribute to the Queen

Ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote online: ‘Today is a very sad day, not just for our country, but for the whole world.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty the Queen.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, recalled meeting the Queen and mentioned King Charles III’s succession by saying: “Several years ago I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. When she approached me, I could only thinking of WTH?? I am an American boy from the projects, and I am in the company of the Queen of England. I was impressed. Rest in peace. God protect the king.’

Statement: King Charles III released this poignant statement in response to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ as he took the throne today

Sharon Osbourne, 69, appeared on TalkTV Thursday night to declare that she had a “very heavy heart” tonight.

She told presenter Piers Morgan: “You and I and millions of people grew up with her, and she’s always been this tower of strength and dignity for our country and it’s heartbreaking. I am heartbroken for our country and I am heartbroken for the family.

“So many people miss the point – they’re a family, a close-knit family. The grandkids and kids will be absolutely devastated.

“She represented strength. Why would anyone want to come to Britain? Because of our traditions, because of our royal family. Everything that comes with Britain is historic.

“She kept going and that’s what makes Britain different from any other country – our traditions.

“Look what we’ve been up to this year to celebrate her – that was beautiful – nobody does it like the English.”