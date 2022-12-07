Philly gas station owner hires security guards armed with AR-15s and dressed in kevlar vests

The proprietor of a Philadelphia gas station recently reported that he hired a security team armed with AR-15s and shotguns and decked out in Kevlar vests as he fights to combat the city’s ongoing crime crisis.

Neil Patel, who oversees a Karco gas station in North Philadelphia, said he hired state SITE agents to protect his employees and customers after several recent incidents in which his store was looted.

Patel told a local Fox exhaust that criminals “force us to hire the security, high-level security, at the state level.”

‘We are tired of this nonsense; theft, drug dealing, loitering, gangs,” he added.

SITE Chief Andre Boyer said his team is armed and trained to protect customers’ property by any means necessary. Patel says he hasn’t had any problems with neighborhood criminals since putting extra security in place

Patel shared a photo of his gas station shop after a recent looting by a local gang of criminals. His ATM was also dragged from the store by local hooded criminals

Patel said he has had no problem with criminal confrontations since he hired the SITE agents

The small business owner said he was recently forced to hire the security team after a group of young people vandalized his business and stole his ATM. He said his car was also damaged by neighborhood criminals.

Patel shared photos and footage of a looted store, hooded criminals dragging the ATM out of the store, and his car with busted tires and a smashed window.

Most local residents and neighbors of Patel and his station said they supported Patel’s decision to deploy visibly armed security.

Local resident Korrie Barry said she “supports the owner” and his decision to call in the security team, adding that she is sympathetic to individuals who “live in a bad neighborhood” and are just trying to “get gas” without confronting to criminal danger.

One resident said he was against Patel’s decision, saying he didn’t like the idea of ​​kids encountering large guards armed to the teeth.

Patel said he understands the concern, but that the response is prompted by criminals who are also armed.

“I listen to them, but…violent people, they carry the guns,” he said. ‘I fear for the safety of my employees’ and that of his customers.

Pennsylvania SITE state agents to be hired as private armed security for events and companies.

SITE Chief Andre Boyer said his team wears Kevlar and is “trained.”

“My guards go to training every other week, they’re adept at that [guns] and with their taser they know the law,’ he said.

“We have the right to protect this property by any means necessary, and with whatever force is necessary to protect it,” he added of Patel’s affairs.

Despite what may have seemed like a drastic measure in an earlier time, Patel says his company has had no run-ins with lawbreakers since beefing up its security presence.

Philadelphia police officers recently told the city’s mayor they can’t “keep up” with rapidly rising crime rates

The steady stream of violent episodes prompted Democratic city leader Jim Kenney to call an emergency meeting behind closed doors with city officials to discuss ways to reduce violence in September.

Violent crime as a whole is up about three percent in Philadelphia since the beginning of the year. Overall crime is up 23 percent since this time last year.

Robberies have skyrocketed 36.7 percent over the past year as the city’s liberal leadership grapples with how to handle the crime crisis.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia police appealed to the city’s mayor that they “can’t keep up” with the rapidly rising homicide rate, and the mayor signed an order Monday banning citizens from carrying guns in public places like parks and schools .

Philadelphia’s crisis of lawlessness has become so dire that the city’s district attorney, progressive Larry Krasner, is currently facing an impeachment trial.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers voted to impeach Krasner over progressive policies that have contributed to Philadelphia’s massive increase in crime.

In a near-partisan line, members of the state assembly voted 107 to 85 to proceed with what would be the state’s first impeachment trial in 30 years.

State Republicans, whose majorities have shrunk by one seat this year, will need the support of at least some Senate Democrats to win the two-thirds majority needed to remove Krasner.