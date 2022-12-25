Phillipe Coutinho returns to Aston Villa squad for Boxing Day against Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho will return to the Aston Villa squad on Boxing Day to revive his career.

The Brazilian has been a huge disappointment since his move from Barcelona for £17 million and has only just recovered from the thigh injury that left him unavailable for the World Cup.

But new Villa boss Unai Emery has seen encouraging signs from the former Liverpool star who could meet his former club.

He said: ‘Coutinho had two or three training sessions when I got here. He trained very well before the injury. He was very excited to try and show me his best qualities.

“The injury came at a bad time for everyone, for him, for the club, for the team. Now he trains every day and I see him training really well.

“I expect the best possible Coutinho from him. It’s a special game for him against Liverpool on Monday and I think he’s in the squad.

“He’s not ready to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch and with his quality he can help us a lot.”

Emery also confirmed that he plans to strengthen his squad next month.

“I’m so happy with the players we have but one or two can leave,” he said. “We can also add players to help us over the next month, but we’re moving in the right direction.

“I was excited when I arrived, I still am and I will be if we can add the transfer market.”