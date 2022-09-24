Phillip Schofield’s picture is DROPPED from We Buy Any Car’s Facebook page after Queen queuing row

We Buy Any Car has now removed Phillip Schofield from their Facebook page following allegations that he skipped the line to see the Queen in a position with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield, 60, has been the brand ambassador for We Buy Any Car since 2019 and regularly appears in advertisements and challenges.

But the We Buy Any Car Facebook page, which has more than 30,000 likes, has now removed the formerly beloved host from the cover photo.

Instead, the car buying service has used an image of a happy family alongside the company logo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have come under fire over allegations that they skipped queues to see the Queen in state at Westminster Hall.

They were pictured in Westminster walking past an area that was not the media box.

Previously, Phillip Schofield was featured in the Facebook cover photo for We Buy Any Car until it was updated on September 22.

The image can still be seen further down the page and on the website.

A page from the car company’s website reads: “At Webuyanycar, we live by one simple rule: be more like Phillip Schofield.”

As a brand ambassador, the TV host has taken part in 30-second challenges, gone on a bouncy castle and driven around in small cars — even in an airbag for one ad.

The huge queue from September 14 to 19 peaked at a 25-hour wait over five miles and saw about 250,000 people pay their respects to the monarch.

Phillip and Holly appeared to skip the line on Friday, September 16.

Since the allegations, more than 66,000 people have called for the duo to be fired from their presentation gig.

The allegations hit especially hard after other celebrities – such as David Beckham – waited in line for up to 13 hours.

Phil and Holly are reportedly getting paid a whopping £600,000 to host the daytime show Monday through Thursday

On Wednesday, fans expressed concern about Holly as she appeared on the show as if she had “cryed all night.”

On Thursday, Holly returned to social media for the first time since the scandal to congratulate her friend and This Morning fashion host Lisa Snowdon on winning celebrity MasterChef.

Last week, ITV bosses released a statement denying Phil and Holly had jumped in line.

This morning’s bosses denied presenters Holly and Phillip they had ‘VIP access’ and filed an application ‘past the queen in state’

The message read: ‘Hi everyone, we’d like to clarify something.

“We’ve asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a movie for this Tuesday’s program.

“They didn’t jump in line, didn’t have VIP access or pass the revamped Queen – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world media to cover the event.”

Facebook users quickly responded to the cover photo, saying, ‘Did he push for this poor woman too? Shameful!’

Another said, “We’ll jump in line.”

MailOnline has contacted We Buy Any Car for comment.