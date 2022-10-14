Phillip Schofield stumbles over queuegate question sprung on him following controversial NTA victory

He took to the National Television Award Stage on Thursday night to receive This Morning’s Best Daytime award.

And despite the win, Phillip Schofield was confused when a guest later polled him about the recent queue controversy – leaving the presenter to respond awake with a gushing tribute to his fans.

But as he declined, many viewers took to social media to express their disbelief that the show had won the gong and demanded that he “give it back.”

Frustrated: Phillip Schofield stumbles over queue question that came to him after This Morning’s controversial NTA win – as fans DEMAND that he ‘give the prize back’

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Phillip and Holly faced a lot of criticism, with a petition to remove the presenters from television, which reached a total of 73,000 signatures.

And despite still winning the NTA amid the drama, the pair were reportedly booed by fans as they made their way to the stage.

A reporter took to Twitter to film Phil after receiving his award, urging the host: ‘Phil, do you think this justifies you for the queue? Do you think the public has now said ‘actually we don’t care about the queue”?

Grinning, he simply replied, “We are so thankful for our amazing viewers! we love them’

And on social media, fans were quick to criticize Holly and Phil after the win — demanding to return the award due to the recent controversy.

“You should have given it back and a more deserved show got it,” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

While another wrote: ‘Obviously the UK has forgiven Phillip Schofield, what a joke.’

But while Phil seemed to brush off the scandal, partner in crime Holly ducked out of the bash earlier.

The pair are known for being the last two every year, but according to The sunHolly left the awards ceremony – held at London’s Ovo Arena Wembley – about half an hour after receiving the award.

A source said: ‘Holly picked up her best day award and left 30 minutes later. She normally stays for drinks with Phil and the team, but she made an Irish exit. She was seen leaving the ceremony and getting into a car outside just after 10pm.”