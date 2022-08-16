Phillip Schofield pokes fun at his oddly-placed thumb in snap from House Of The Dragon premiere

He is one of the UK’s biggest TV stars and is known for his red carpet appearances.

But even Phillip Schofield was quick to make fun of his oddly placed thumb after adopting the unusual pose at the House Of The Dragon premiere in London on Monday.

The This Morning host, 60, who attended the launch with his daughter Molly, 29, took to Instagram to repost an image from the event and joked that he ‘needs to know what to do’ with his hands when he poses at events.

Oops! Phillip Schofield made fun of his oddly placed thumb in no time at the House Of The Dragon premiere on Monday

Phillip shared a photo with his daughter Molly at the event, along with the caption: ‘Ep 1 from @houseofthedragon is epic!

“BUT…after almost 200 years in showbiz, you’d think I know what to do with my fucking thumb!”

Before the event, Phillip posed with his left hand in his pocket, with his thumb outstretched, poking fun at the suggestive image on social media.

Phil, who also shares daughter Ruby, 23, with wife Steph – with whom he remains close after revealing he was gay in 2020 – completed the look with a pair of suede brogues.

Molly, 29, looked stunning in a purple leopard print mini dress, complete with stylish peplum details.

By opting for black accessories, the talent manager accentuated her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup as her blonde locks fell like a waterfall over her shoulders.

The highly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon will unravel the fraught, fickle and undeniably incestuous lives of Daenerys Targaryen’s distant relatives.

With £16 million spent on each installment of the series, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine star.

House Of The Dragon airs August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

Earlier this year, Phillip was praised by his family as they celebrated his 40th anniversary.

The prime-time host couldn’t hide his shock when Lorraine Kelly broke the news that her show would be dedicated to its 40th year on TV.

And it wasn’t just a slew of celebrities paying tribute to Phillip on his momentous career milestone, as two of his closest friends — wife Stephanie and Molly — tuned in on the daytime show to praise him.

During their segment on the program, Steph was asked what she thinks is why Phillip is so successful at his game.

She replied, ‘I have no idea! No, I think your previous guests hit the nail on the head. He is genuinely interested in people. He always reads the news, he always keeps track, he’s fun.’

Meanwhile, Molly rejoiced, “I mean, I’ve always been so proud of him. I remember going on a school trip to see him in Doctor Dolittle and all my friends wanted to go look for him for an autograph.

“I remember standing in line myself. I wanted it too – I felt left out!’

Phillip was asked what his family means to him and he referred to the “changes” in their lives after coming out publicly as gay in early 2020.

He said: ‘[They mean] everything. We’ve obviously had changes in our lives, but I’ve always said there are four of us, but something different. I was with Steph and Ruby during the big storm on Friday.

‘That’s essential. Steph has been the most incredible foundation, support and rock of my career. My girls I couldn’t be more proud of.’