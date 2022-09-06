Phillip Schofield celebrates 20 years of presenting on This Morning

<!–

Phillip Schofield celebrates 20 years working on This Morning, while describing feeling “nervous” when he first started the job.

The 60-year-old presenter appeared on This Morning on Tuesday alongside Holly Willoughby, who told viewers about his long-term achievement.

Phillip admitted he hadn’t realized it was his 20th birthday working on the ITV breakfast show when Holly made the announcement.

Impressive: Phillip Schofield celebrates 20 years working on This Morning, as he described feeling ‘nervous’ when he first started the job

Long-time host: Phillip (pictured in 2004) admitted he hadn’t realized it was his 20th birthday working on the ITV breakfast show

Holly, 41, began telling viewers, “We couldn’t kick off today’s show without mentioning something really special. It’s actually a huge achievement.’

Phillip replied, “I didn’t know!”

Holly explained: “Yesterday we had our meeting, it’s always at the end of the show and it’s like, ‘What’s on tomorrow’s show’ and the producers said, ‘Did you know it’s exactly 20 years ago? that Phil officially started presenting? on this morning? 20 years!’

To which Philip said: “That’s how it went!” and snapped his fingers.

To mark the occasion: The 60-year-old presenter appeared on This Morning on Tuesday alongside Holly Willoughby, who told viewers about his long-term achievement

Beginner: Phillip candidly admitted that he had felt ‘very nervous’ on his first day, but that Fern Britton (both pictured) had shown him the tricks of the trade

They marked the occasion by playing a video montage of his time on This Morning, including an I’m A Celeb segment on the show and Phillip’s very first day on the chat show.

Phillip candidly admitted that he had felt “very nervous” on his first day, while Holly said it was “weird” seeing him as the “new kid” on the show.

After watching the clips, Phillip said, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that! That must have been the first series of I’m a Celeb… that’s crazy.’

Holly added, “You know what’s weird about that? Seeing you as the new kid. That’s so weird because it feels like you’ve always been here.’

Memories: Holly (pictured with Phillip in 2009) said it was “weird” seeing him as the “new kid” on the show as they played a throwback video montage

And Phillip replied, “I was nervous too. sail [Britton] was so kind to take care of me!’

To which Holly gushed, “That’s how you were with me on my first day!”

Phillip then gushed about how “lucky” he feels to have worked on This Morning for 20 years.

He said, ‘Wow, thanks, I haven’t heard anything about the auditions yet…no one ever told me I got the job! I’ll never forget how lucky I am, so thank you very much.’

Phillip and Holly have just returned to This Morning after their eight week summer break.

Achievement: Phillip (pictured left in 2010 and right in 2014) then shared how ‘lucky’ he feels to have worked on This Morning for 20 years

‘That’s it!’: They marked the occasion by playing a video montage of his time on This Morning. Pictured: Phillip on This Morning in 2011

And the duo pulled out all the stops for their first show after eight weeks off, enlisting the cast of West End show Mary Poppins.

Phil had a less grand entrance and jumped out of a door on the set set up outside the Television Center in London.

The This Morning veteran tried out a Dick Van Dyke accent as he exclaimed, “East winds, mist coming in, where’s Mary?” before Holly appeared with an umbrella in hand.

After entering the studio, the close friends shared a hug as Holly gushed, “I’ve missed you a lot and a lot and a lot.”

This Morning is broadcast on weekdays from 10am on ITV & ITV Hub.