Phillies eliminate Cardinals, ending careers of Pujols, Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals were eliminated from the post-season Saturday by the Philadelphia Philliesending ‘s Hall of Fame careers Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 2-0 to win their National League Wild Card series. Philadelphia now travels to Atlanta to face the Braves in the NLDS.

With the loss, Pujols and Molina will retire after both players announced during spring training that this would be their last season. It was a memorable campaign for both of them, with Pujols turning back the clock to hit 24 home runs and exceed the 700 home run, and Molina set a major league record with Adam Wainwright for most games played as a battery.

The Cardinals warmed up after the all-star break to get past the Milwaukee Brewers and win the NL Central, but a heartbreaking lead in Game 1 set the table for the sweep. Now St. Louis is entering a new era without multiple franchise icons, but built around a young core that is now getting a taste of October baseball.

