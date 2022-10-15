Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto creates history with incredible inside-the-park homer

<!–

JT Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies is the first catcher in post-season MLB history to hit an inside-the-park home run.

Realmuto thrilled the already hungry Phillies fans in Citizens Bank Park in the bottom of the third in their crunch NLDS playoff series against the Atlanta Braves.

The 31-year-old sent the ball into midfield, where Michael Harris failed in an attempt to catch the ball before hitting the wall and away from Harris, allowing Realmuto to round the bases.

Phillies catcher JT Realmuto celebrated wildly when he scored an inside-the-park homerun

The inside-the-park homer has only appeared three times in the postseason in the past 93 years. Realmuto’s hit is now the 18th of its kind in Major League history.

Earlier this year, Raimel Tapia of Toronto hit a grand slam inside-the-park homerun at Fenway Park after the center fielder lost sight of the ball.

Realmuto’s special performance gave the Phillies an impressive 4-1 lead, drawing them closer and closer to a stunning victory.

Michael Harris was unable to play the ball, causing the baseball deviation

Atlanta follows 1-2 in the series and must win in Game 4 if they want to send the series to a final game in the best-of-five series.

Conversely, Philadelphia could close out the series if their lead is maintained, which would see them advance to the National League Championship Series.

The winner of the Phillies-Braves series will face the winners of the other division series between Los Angeles and San Diego. Currently, the Padres hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Philadelphia will take on the winner of Los Angeles-San Diego as they get their NLDS . to win