Philippines’ Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit. He said he looks forward to meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to strengthen bilateral ties.

“As I leave for Beijing, I will open a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” he told officials and diplomats, including the Chinese ambassador, before boarding his flight from an air base in the capital.

“I look forward to meeting with President Xi as we work to shift the trajectory of our relations into a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of both our countries,” he added. he to it.

Referring to the two countries’ territorial dispute in the South China Sea, he said he looks forward to discussing bilateral and regional political and security issues.

“The problems between our two countries are problems that don’t belong between two friends like the Philippines and China,” he added. “We will try to solve these problems for the mutual benefit of our two countries.”

China claims virtually all of the South China Sea, ignoring a 2016 ruling by a tribunal in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s claims to the waterway. The case was brought by the Philippines, who say China has since developed disputed reefs into artificial islands with airplane runways and other structures so that they now resemble forward military bases.

Recently, a Philippine military commander reported that China’s Coast Guard forcibly seized Chinese missile debris collected by Philippine naval personnel in the South China Sea last month.

China denied the forced seizure. Marcos said he would seek further clarification on his visit to Beijing.

Accompanied by a large business delegation, Marcos said they will seek cooperation in a variety of areas, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. He said they expect to sign more than 10 major bilateral agreements during the visit.

China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.