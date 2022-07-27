Philippines is rocked by a ‘massive’ 7.1 magnitude earthquake 

The Philippines has been rocked by a massive earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was recorded near Luzon at a depth of 40 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Wednesday.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers east of Vigan, a city of 60,000 people on the west coast of the Luzon landmass.

The earthquake was strongly felt in Manila, with the city’s metro system shut down during rush hour following the quake, the transportation ministry said.

The Senate building in the capital was also evacuated, media reported.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia after the earthquake, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

A photo shared on social media by an academic in the aftermath showed damage to Vigan Cathedral, an 18th-century Roman Catholic place of worship.

The cathedral is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Part of the cathedral’s wall appears to have crumbled, with stones visible on the ground.

Eric Singson, a congressman in the northern province of Ilocos Sur, told radio station DZMM that the earthquake had been strongly felt.

“The earthquake lasted 30 seconds or more. I thought my house was going to collapse,” Singson said.

“Now we’re trying to reach people… Right now there are aftershocks, so we’re outside our house.”

Renato Solidum, director of the state’s seismology bureau, told DZMM radio station that the earthquake could have caused problems in Abra province, but there was no evidence of damage in Manila.

‘In the metropolitan region it was not destructive. It (had) no effect on structures but good to inspect vital facilities.’