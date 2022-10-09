Philippine police kill 3 inmates amid rampage in Manila jail

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine police killed three inmates, including a top Abu Sayyaf militant, after they stabbed a prison guard on Sunday and briefly detained a former opposition senator in a failed attempt to escape from the police station in the capital. said the police.

National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said former Senator Leila de Lima was unharmed and taken to a hospital for a checkup after the brutal escape and hostage attempt at a high-security prison in the Metropolitan Manila main police camp.

One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who delivered breakfast to the inmates after sunrise. A police officer at a watchtower fired warning shots and then shot dead two of the detainees, including Abu Sayyaf commander Idang Susukan, when they refused to give in, police said.

The third inmate ran to de Lima’s cell and held her hostage for a while, but he was also shot by police commandos, Azurin said.

‘She’s safe. We were able to quickly resolve the incident at the prison center,” Azurin told reporters.

De Lima has been incarcerated since 2017 and faces a trial on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, leaving thousands of mostly insignificant suspects dead and dead. led to an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.

Duterte, who had insisted on De Lima’s guilt, resigned on June 30 at the end of his turbulent six-year term and was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a former dictator who led a pro-revolt in 1986. of democracy.

