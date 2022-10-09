Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine police killed three detained Muslim militants with ties to the Islamic State group after staging a prison rampage on Sunday in which a police officer was stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum . security facility at police headquarters in the capital, police said.

National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said former Senator Leila de Lima was unharmed and taken to a hospital for a check-up after the brutal escape attempt and hostage-taking at the high-profile detainee detention center at Police Headquarters in Metropolitan Manila.

One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast after sunrise in an open area where inmates could exercise outside. A police officer in a watchtower fired warning shots and then shot dead two of the detainees, including Abu Sayyaf commander Idang Susukan, when they refused to give in, police said.

The third inmate ran to de Lima’s cell and held her hostage for a while, but he was also shot by police commandos, Azurin said.

‘She’s safe. We were able to quickly resolve the incident at the prison center,” Azurin told reporters, justifying police actions to shoot the prisoners. “Sen. De Lima has already been taken hostage, so should we let this very critical situation drag on?”

Susukan, blamed for dozens of murders and beheadings of hostages, including foreign tourists, and other terrorist attacks, was arrested two years ago in the southern city of Davao.

The other two detainees, Arnel Cabintoy and Feliciano Sulayao Jr., were suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiyah, a militant Muslim group linked to bombings and other deadly attacks in the south of the country. They were arrested in 2019 in a suburb of Quezon, in the capital, and faced charges without bail such as Susukan, police officials said.

Many militants from Abu Sayyaf, blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization, and the Dawlah Islamiyah have joined the Islamic State group.

The police officer who was stabbed with a makeshift knife was in a hospital in serious condition, Azurin said. Another inmate was injured in the disaster, police said.

Interior Minister Benhur Abalos said the three inmates killed staged the frenzy in an attempt to escape and did not specifically target the Lima.

After the two militants were shot and killed, the third inmate ran away and took De Lima hostage and blindfolded her in her cell. The prisoner demanded a helicopter to help him escape and later demanded water, giving the police a chance to open fire and kill him, Abalos said.

De Lima has been incarcerated since 2017 and faces a trial on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, leaving thousands of mostly insignificant suspects dead and dead. led to an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.

Duterte, who has insisted on De Lima’s guilt, resigned on June 30 at the end of his turbulent six-year term and was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a former dictator who led a pro-revolt in 1986. of democracy.

Marcos Jr. said he would call De Lima to check her condition and ask if she would like to be transferred to another detention center. De Lima said she would decline the offer, Abalos said, adding that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

In 2005, detained Muslim militants from Abu Sayyaf led a siege against a high-security prison at another Metro Manila police camp, where special forces were stationed in another failed escape attempt. Police launched a major attack with tear gas canisters and assault rifles after the militants refused to surrender, killing 22 inmates, including top Abu Sayyaf commanders.

In a court-authorized interview with The Associated Press in prison in March, De Lima appeared undaunted by her years of incarceration at the facility, which is surrounded by a maze of high concrete walls and topped by rusty barbed wire and watchtowers. Prison guards, armed with rifles, roamed constantly and kept watch.

“I’m a fighter,” the bespectacled former head of the human rights commission and secretary of justice told an AP reporter. “It’s tough, but I can handle it.”

“I can never lose hope,” said de Lima, 63.

De Lima’s years of detention has led to calls for her immediate release from the European Union parliament, some US lawmakers and UN human rights experts and international watchdogs.

